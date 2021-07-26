Mass. man dies during hike in White Mountains; three others rescued in separate incidents

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities received a 911 call for an unconscious hiker who was not breathing on the Signal Ridge Trail on Mount Carrigain. “He collapsed on the trail and his female companion called 911, and some other other hikers in the area initiated CPR,” he said. New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials did not release the hiker’s name, pending notification of family members.

The hiker who died was a 61-year-old man who had been hiking Mount Carrigain with a female companion, according to Lieutenant Bradley Morse of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A Massachusetts man died hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire over the weekend and three others were rescued in separate incidents.

The weather was pleasant on Friday and Saturday, and after experiencing so much rain in July, hikers flocked to the trails. “There were a lot of people out there,” said Morse. “The trails were packed because of the weather.”

Another hiking emergency was reported Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m. after Jennifer Hughes, 46, of Waltham, slipped and fell while walking down some stone steps on the Lion Head Trail on Mount Washington, officials said in a press release. A fellow hiker called for help and rescue personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Appalachian Mountain Club, and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team responded, officials said.

Officials said a caretaker for the AMC Hermit Lake Shelter was contacted by radio and hiked to the scene and provided first aid to Hughes. Once her injured leg was splinted, Hughes slowly hopped down the trail with the help of others. She was then taken down the mountain on an ATV and arrived at the AMC Pinkham Notch Visitor Center at 5:45 p.m., officials said in the press release. Hughes was then taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.

In another incident, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified just after 5 p.m. Saturday about a hiker who was having an allergic reaction on the Liberty Trail on Mount Chocorua. Patrick Cronin, 25, of Stratham, N.H., Cronin was about one mile down from the summit when he started swelling up and having trouble breathing. He was brought back on a UTV and arrived at the trailhead at approximately 6:45 p.m., officials said.

Another rescue operation in the White Mountains got underway Saturday just before midnight, after Marissa Avadanian, 22, of Morgantown, Pa., aggravated a prior injury on the Beaver Brook Trail in Woodstock, N.H. officials said. Avadanian had been hiking with her younger brother and father and made it to a point just below the summit of Mount Moosilauke when they started back down the trail and she began having difficulty due to her injury, officials said. Avadanian and the rescue team arrived at the trailhead at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officials said in the press release.

Another hiker ran into trouble on a New Hampshire mountain Friday, but not in the White Mountains. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials were notified Friday at 1:15 p.m. after Donald Mazanowski, 61, of Swanzey, N.H. suffered a leg injury on the Marlboro Trail on Mount Monadnock. Park staff and a conservation officer splinted his injured leg and he then made his way down the trail using trekking poles for support, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

