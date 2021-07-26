Shooter flees after multiple shots fired in Cambridge neighborhood

This was the seventh shooting in The Port in 2021, according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department.

One vehicle and two residential buildings were damaged in the shooting, which happened around 1:45 a.m., according to police.

Cambridge police are stepping up patrols in The Port neighborhood after multiple gunshots were fired early Monday morning and the shooter got away.

Cambridge police said a ShotSpotter detected gunshots in the area of Harvard Street and Cherry Street and more than a dozen shell casings were recovered from the scene. There were no known injuries, police said in a statement.

While responding to the shooting, officers witnessed a vehicle drive away at a high rate of speed and go through a red light at the corner of Columbia Street and Cambridge Street before fleeing into Somerville, police said. The vehicle then crashed and the operator and any other suspects ran away from the scene, according to police. The vehicle was taken to the Cambridge Police Department for processing, and as of Monday morning no arrests had been made, police said.

“Officers will be processing evidence from the gunshots, as well as the recovered vehicle, and they will continue to follow-up with witnesses and anyone living and working in the area at the time of these shootings,” police said in a statement. “In the interim, the Cambridge Police remains committed to maintaining increased visibility in the area through directed patrols and community outreach.

Earlier this month, two people were shot and at least five vehicles were damaged in overnight shootings in the Port neighborhood. At 11:18 p.m. July 15 police responded to a shooting near 151 Washington St. and found a 22-year-old Everett man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Hours later, at 4:30 a.m. July 16, a 16-year-old Cambridge boy was shot near Broadway and Windsor Street, police said.

Police are asking the public’s help with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300 or leave a message on the department’s anonymous crime tip hotline at 617-349-3370. Anonymous tips can also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411 (begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message) or visit www.CambridgePolice.org/tips.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.