Some North End residents hope outdoor dining will end soon

About 50 residents gathered outside Nazzaro Community Center on Monday evening to share safety concerns with city officials. Residents passed around a microphone to share their complaints, which frequently came back to outdoor dining.

The discussion, at a meeting arranged by local residents, comes as the city is considering whether to extend outdoor dining into a third year. It began in 2020 as the region sought to restart its economy amid the pandemic, and has continued this year.

North End residents told city officials Monday night that they’re fed up with the clogged sidewalks and thick crowds that have come along with outdoor dining, and they argued for a quick end to the pandemic-era rules that have allowed it.

Boston Licensing Board chairwoman Kathleen Joyce said at the meeting that the board is discussing plans for 2022.

“The outdoor dining that you see this year, I think it’s better than it was last year,” Joyce said. “We’re committed to making it better next year.”

Her comments were met with shouts from frustrated residents, many of whom said they had hoped outdoor dining would cease as COVID-19 restrictions rolled back across the city.

Attendees said the outdoor dining has left their neighborhood feeling cramped—with heavy crowds growing on constricted sidewalks, seating extending into the streets and taking up hundreds of parking spots, and cars struggling to pass through tightened roads.

Gina Lupo, a long-time North End resident, said she is opposed to the pandemic-era outdoor dining continuing into future years because of the sidewalk crowding it causes.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes in the North End, and not for the better,” said long-time resident Gina Lupo. “I can’t even go on the weekends and walk around my neighborhood. It’s just too many people on the sidewalks, and I can’t even cross the street because I’m gonna get run over by the people driving in the street too fast.”

Kristen McCosh, disabilities commissioner for the City of Boston, told residents the city will set clearer guidelines for restaurants permitted to have outdoor dining on streets and sidewalks.

No restaurant owners spoke at the meeting, but many took enthusiastically to outdoor dining once the city allowed it. Some had hoped for years that they’d be allowed to offer a more European-style dining experience in the tightly packed neighborhood.

North End restaurants opened for outdoor dining this year on April 1, 10 days after eateries in other parts of the city, because of concerns about COVID-19 transmission in the densely populated neighborhood

Outdoor dining got off to a bumpy start in the North End last year, with residents concerned about crowded sidewalks, loud music, smoking, pets in dining spaces, and other disturbances.

The Boston Licensing Board received numerous complaints and held a hearing to address the issues. The board warned restaurants and bars to follow social distancing and other public health requirements, while its licensed premise unit and the Inspectional Services Department began conducting random inspections of outdoor dining spaces in the neighborhood.

