This special mountain camp keeps its flame alive

Instead, the pool area is empty and quiet.

There should be marshmallows on sticks roasting over a fire, or boys and girls splashing in the swimming pool, washing off finger paint from portraits that would become cherished family heirlooms, emblems of those lazy summer days spent at Camp Thorpe.

GOSHEN, Vt. — The small white cabins with green tin roofs, nestled here in the Green Mountains, have names like Maple and Spruce and Birch, all neatly spaced around a grassy quadrangle that this summer should be alive with the laughter of giddy children.

The arts and crafts building no longer bustles with colorful creativity.

There are no little kids here this summer to pick four-leaf clovers. No mealtime bell that echoes through the hills three times a day. No scary ghost stories breathlessly told under the blankets at night.

But look more closely.

This special camp lives.

You have to log on via Zoom. But if you do, you’ll find that rustic camp spirit — the spirit that has been its special metabolism for more than 90 years — is alive and vibrant and determined not to be defeated by a pandemic that has rearranged lives everywhere.

In the boxes that appear on computer screens, there are the smiling images of Chelsea and Emily and Vicente. There are plans to forge a volcano from baking soda and vinegar and dish soap.

There are silly tongue-twisters. “Can everyone say, ‘Which witch is which?’ ’'

There are cupcake flowers and sock puppets. There are mini-gardens and cotton-ball clouds. There are s’mores and gummy bears.

For these very special campers — children with physical and developmental disabilities — there is magic that still swims on the summer air.

No, COVID could not defeat Camp Thorpe. Its campers and its counselors would simply not allow it.

Not that there weren’t moments of doubt and self-reflection. Moments that morphed into a determination to achieve a kind of mountainside reinvention.

“This is what we’ve been for 100 years, well, just a little under 100 years,’' camp executive director Heather Moore said as she led me on a tour of the camp she has led for more than two years, a summertime retreat for children with physical and developmental needs.

Her board never wavered when confronted with the challenges posed by COVID. And her right-hand woman, Lyllie Harvey, the camp’s operations director, never did, either.

“Can we be something else?’' Moore asked. “It was nice to have such a strong board that was empathetic. They said, ‘Try it. Try something.’ A lot of places would say, ‘This is what we are and we can’t change.’ ’'

But not Camp Thorpe. To live, it had to change.

And that is why this summer campers are logging in for their programming offered by 14 counselors.

That is why there are still those baking soda-induced explosions after dish soap is mixed with warm water and white vinegar.

“I’m covered in volcano,’' Moore said, via Zoom, after one experiment. “It really got me.’'

That cheering you hear is coming from delighted campers and from the people who have loved and have led this camp, founded in 1927, through perhaps its most uncertain period, the era of the pandemic that made summertime fun at Camp Thorpe anything but certain.

“The data says people can’t be together so we’re not together until the data says we can be together,’' said Lyle Jepson, a member of the camp’s board of directors and a previous camp director for two decades. “It’s become a virtual camp. It’s not what we want to be. We want that relationship on the ground. That will happen next year.’'

For the people who love these campers the most, the camp’s determination to survive, to reinvent itself, to still be there for their sons and daughters has been nothing less than inspirational.

People like Gina Carrera, whose daughter Bella, now 18, has thrived at Camp Thorpe.

“Bella took to it like water,’' Carrera told me. “You can feel the team spirit right through the computer screen. They have a social hour. They can chat with each other and have conversations. And they talk about what their counselors are like. It’s just like camp. I’m thrilled.’'

Carrera need look no further than her daughter’s face after a Zoom camp session for evidence that summertime magic still lives here.

“Bella has found something in this pandemic that makes her happy. She had a sparkle in her eye. She laughs a lot more. It’s such a weight off my shoulders. It’s difficult to see your child struggle and for her to be able to blossom, it’s fabulous.’'

Blossom. It’s a good word. And there’s a lot of that still going on at Camp Thorpe.

Kate Porter, whose son, 20-year-old Tucker Riley has Down Syndrome and is nonverbal, said he will never take for granted the connection he made at camp, a connection temporarily upended by the pandemic.

“He has found a real comfort zone there,’' she said. “He’s very, very shy. With the right people he’ll loosen up and enjoy himself. This is one of those groups. When Tucker gets to know somebody, he doesn’t ever stop being your friend.

“He’s made friends. In a way, it was very good for him to lose the contact that he had. Now, he’s not taking them for granted. We all learned that lesson.’'

Yes, there is a universality there. We all have learned how ephemeral the simple things in life can be. A walk on the beach with a friend. A cup of coffee at the neighborhood café.

Things taken for granted. And then taken away.

“This is probably the most challenging summer that camp directors have had in quite some time,’' said Tom Rosenberg, president and chief executive officer of the American Camp Association.

He said only 18 percent of overnight camps operated in 2020.

“This is a summer of amplified emotions for everyone,’' he said.

That certainly is the case at Camp Thorpe.

As I walked the campus the other day with Heather Moore, her 171-acre campus was eerily quiet.

No din in the dining hall.

No silly games on the grassy fields.

Campers had left their mark in chalk on the cabin walls — Kevin, Ricky, Bryan and Dale — above the knotty-pine bed frames.

The spirit of this special place, like the flickering flame of late-night camp fire, still lives.

“The last thing you want to do is hurt that kind of purity,’' Moore said as we walked through her empty campus. “You want it to be good. You want to continue what everybody before me has done.

“People are people. We all need this. People really need this. Whatever our respite is — whatever it is that makes us feel whole, what it is that makes us feel human, all people need this. And that’s what I realize more and more working here. That’s another gift that comes with this place.’'

And then the campers got down to work.

There were cupcake flowers to assemble.

There were gummy bears to eat.

There were friendships to forge.

And, for a moment, the pandemic seemed very far away, somewhere hidden deep in the morning mist of the nearby mountains.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.