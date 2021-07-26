Three residents displaced after house fire in Wareham; cat dies

Firefighters responded to 33 Long Boat Rd. in West Wareham at around 2:17 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames, Wareham fire said in a statement.

A fire ripped through a residential home in Wareham early Monday morning, displacing three residents and killing a cat, fire officials said.

Firefighters work on the scene of a blaze at a residential home in Wareham early Monday morning.

Multiple crews, including off-duty firefighters, were called to respond and the blaze was knocked down around 3:02 a.m., the statement said. The fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage and displaced three residents, according to captain Chip Deblois. A neighboring home sustained minor damage.

The residents escaped the fire without injury, but two cats were trapped inside and one of the residents ran back into the home in an attempt to rescue them.

Firefighters hold Jasmine, who was recused from a residential fire in Wareham Monday morning. Wareham Fire Department

One cat was found severely injured and put down by a veterinarian on the scene, Deblois said. The other cat, Jasmine, was found hiding in the home and rescued. It was treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to survive.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and “does not appear to be suspicious,” the statement said.





