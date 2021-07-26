Three-year-old boy rescued from Plymouth pond by first responders has died

A three-year-old boy rescued from a Plymouth pond by first responders died Saturday in a Boston hospital, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

Jonathan Hackettwas with relatives at Camp Clark on Hedges Pond in Plymouth last Thursday when he went into medical distress and was removed from the pond by an off-duty Plymouth firefighter and police officer, officials have said.

Hackett was rushed first to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical in Plymouth before being transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday, according to Cruz’s office.