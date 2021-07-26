Trash truck loses load in Sullivan Square, debris blankets road

A trash truck lost its load when it fell over Monday morning in the Sullivan Square section of Charlestown, sending a large amount of debris onto the road and snarling traffic in the area, according to officials and online video footage.

Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, said the incident occurred around 11:34 a.m. in the area of 485 Main Street. No one was injured, she said, and the city’s Public Works Department was notified of the debris.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the load had fallen off the flat bed of the truck.