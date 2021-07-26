Warnings issued for 2 R.I. ponds with high bacteria, 1 with algae

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Swimmers are being urged to avoid ponds in Foster and Kingston that have high levels of bacteria, the Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday.

The department recommended the closure of Dyer Woods Campground Beach in Foster and Larkin’s Pond Beach Club. It follows other no-swimming advisories issued for Camp Hoffman and Kingston’s Camp on Larkin Pond in Kingston.

Health officials are monitoring the water quality and will update the advisories if conditions change.