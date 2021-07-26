The Delta variant creates uncertainty everywhere — including key political races in every state in New England

But before we even get into the, say, Massachusetts governor’s race or the New Hampshire US Senate contest next year, the impact of the variant could definitely be seen in a matter of weeks when Boston residents go to the polls to select the top two mayoral candidates to move on to the general election in the first open mayoral race in 8 years.

While the 2022 elections are over a year away, many of these questions involve a domino effect sparked by a single politician’s decision (often the governor’s) about their future. The emergence of the Delta variant may keep politicians appropriately focused on the response — while also giving them political cover to delay their decisions.

The fast-spreading version of the coronavirus known as the Delta variant has created uncertainty about the workplace, summer camps, and travel. It may also contribute to uncertainty about the biggest political questions looming in every single state in New England.

Will, for example, daily COVID press conferences return as the variant hits Boston? If so, it will put acting mayor Kim Janey front and center on voters’ TVs and screens just as they go to the polls. The situation also raises questions about how many in-person events can be held, though many can probably still be held outside.

But surveying New England, each state has a big political question that can frame the rest of the 2022 season. And in each state residents will undoubtedly have to wait even longer for an answer if the Delta variant continues on its rapid transmission rate.

Nationally there are now 50,000 new positive COVID cases a day, up from 10,000 a day just a month ago. Most Americans entered summer believing that COVID — and restrictions placed to stop the spread of the disease — was on its way out. However, as summer ends, there is deep uncertainty about where things stand exactly, especially with so many vaccinated.

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, the big question is whether Governor Charlie Baker will seek reelection. The will-he-or-won’t-he speculation hasn’t stopped some Democrats from jumping into the race. In fact, it hasn’t stopped a Republican either. Former state representative Geoff Diehl announced he is running for governor even if that means he faces a primary against one of America’s most popular governors.

One can easily see how Baker will say that he has a responsibility to focus on the coronavirus now and not politics. It is to his political advantage to delay a decision anyway, but the current situation makes it much easier.

New Hampshire

Similarly, New Hampshire’s governor has a decision to make, but for Republican Chris Sununu, there are national implications. Washington Republicans are courting him to challenge Democratic incumbent US Senator Maggie Hassan next year. One recent poll suggested that Sununu had an approval rating 25 points higher than Hassan among New Hampshire residents. The race may well be the best chance for Republicans to flip a senate seat next year in a body that is evenly split among the parties.

Sununu has constantly changed his decision timeline. First, he said wanted to wait until the state budget was passed by June 1. Then he said he wanted to enjoy the summer. Now it is maybe at the end of the year. The Delta variant will help him delay that decision more.

Rhode Island

Former governor Gina Raimondo’s elevation to Commerce Secretary in the Biden administration was a gift to Dan McKee, who got his own bump up from lieutenant governor to governor earlier this year.

In his case, McKee is planning to run for governor next year, and he faces several potential opponents, including current Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, two former secretaries of state, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, among others. McKee had been working to help improve his modest campaign war chest, but the Delta variant could put a stop to that. At the same time, it could mean he could get a lot of free press as he tries to manage the COVID problem.

Bottom line: in a state where Democrats dominate, no one is quite sure just who is the leader in the Democratic primary for governor next year, and the Delta variant adds some wrinkles.

Vermont

In Vermont, the political situation going forward is deeply influenced by what popular Republican Governor Phil Scott and longtime Democratic US Senator Pat Leahy decide about their political futures.

One scenario for 2022 is that Scott challenges Leahy, who is 81 and has held this office since 1974. Another is that Leahy retires. If that happens then there will be a huge scramble everywhere as others look to run for Senate including Scott and the state’s only Representative, Peter Welch, who, in turn, will have a lot of other legislators and mayors thinking running for their now open seats.

But those decisions from Scott and Leahy could be all put on pause if their state is in the middle of another stressful period in the pandemic. Leahy, for example, could be waiting to see what Scott does and Scott could be waiting to see what is going on with COVID.

Maine

The marquee contest in the Pine Tree State is already established. Former Republican governor Paul LePage has announced he wants the position back and will challenge Democratic incumbent Janet Mills. (Due to term limits LePage couldn’t seek reelection in 2018.)

Here is where things get interesting. Even before he was a candidate, LePage was critical of decisions Mills made to lock down much of her state at the height of the COVID pandemic. Maine has both the oldest population in the nation and is among the most tourism-dependent economies in the country.

While a race like this will be heavily influenced by the political mood nationally, there might not be a bigger factor in deciding this contest than the state of the coronavirus around Election Day in November 2022. Mills wants to run as the governor who handled the virus in the state and LePage wants to argue she didn’t handle it well.

Connecticut

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont is relatively popular given the state’s history of quite unpopular chief executives. While he hasn’t said definitively if he is running for reelection next year, the Hartford Courant noted recently that he “certainly looks like a candidate.”

Lamont does seem to be testing a reelection message based on the “Connecticut comeback” of the economy and how the state is among the most vaccinated. However, some political experts there say Lamont might be holding off declaring a bid for reelection because it is more politically advantageous to come across as a non-political governor in the middle of COVID. As is the theme around New England, the Delta variant surge would give Lamont even more reasons to delay a public decision about his political future.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.