France approves law requiring coronavirus health pass for restaurants, other venues

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a speech laying out the changes two weeks ago, said the aim of what the government has described as a "health pass" is to drive up vaccination rates, which had begun to plateau in recent weeks.

Access to venues covered by the law will also be possible with a recent negative coronavirus test or proof of immunity through infection, while anyone who does not meet these qualifications may not legally enter.

PARIS - French lawmakers early on Monday approved a controversial law that will provide vaccinated people with privileged access to restaurants, cafes, intercity transportation and other venues starting in August - and has drawn nationwide protests over the past two weeks.

Advertisement

"We must move toward the vaccination of all French people, because it is the only way to return to normal life," Macron said when he introduced the new rules.

France's health pass already became mandatory in cinemas, museums and several other venues last week.

The new rules approved early on Monday in France will also make vaccination mandatory for health workers, who risk suspension if they are not inoculated by Sept. 15.

Opponents from across the political spectrum have said that the law runs against France's traditional understanding of liberty and equality, with an estimated 160,000 people rallying against the changes in France on Saturday.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen called the plans "an attack on freedoms and equality between citizens" last week.

But even before parliament passed the new bill this weekend, the plans appeared to have a measurable impact on vaccination coverage. Coronavirus vaccine-booking platforms recorded a surge in appointment bookings within hours of Macron's speech two weeks ago, and the country hit several records for the number of daily vaccinations since then.

At least 58.2 percent of the French population has now received at least one vaccine shot, compared to 56.8 percent in the United States.

Advertisement

France was previously one of Europe's most vaccine-skeptical nations and the French government was initially criticized for being too cautious in urging residents to get vaccinated as the shots were rolled out beginning late last year.

The recent shift in strategy appears to be driven at least in part by concerns over the highly transmissible delta variant, which has triggered a surge in the new number of new cases in the country. France recorded almost twice as many new cases per capita over the past seven days than the United States.