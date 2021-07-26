Biden nominates Rachael Rollins as US Attorney for Massachusetts

Rollins became the first Black woman elected as district attorney in Massachusetts in 2018 and has championed progressive reforms in the role, including declining to prosecute a slate of low-level, non-violent crimes, which she argued has resulted in over-incarceration, especially for people of color. In recent weeks, she’s moved to overturn tens of thousands of drug convictions that were based on testing conducted at a now-closed state laboratory that has been dogged by scandal. Rollins also has spoken of the need for police reform in the wake of police shootings of people of color that sparked protests around the country.

If confirmed by the Senate, Rollins, a criminal justice reformer, would be the first Black woman to hold the role in the state, overseeing an office of more than 200 federal prosecutors.

The White House announced Rollins’ pick along with seven other US Attorney nominations, saying the group was “chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.”

Biden has made nominating women and people of color a priority in his picks for federal judges and continued that emphasis with his first set of nominees for US Attorney. Rollins is one of three women nominated, including Trini Ross, who would be the first Black woman to be the US Attorney for the Western District of New York and Vanessa Waldref, who would be the first woman to hold the position in the Eastern District of Washington. Four of the five men nominated on Monday would become the first Black person to serve as US attorney in their respective districts, according to the White House.

Rollins’ district attorney term stretches until 2022, and Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, will be responsible now for tapping someone to fill her slot until then. Baker has been critical of Rollins’ criminal justice reforms in the past, and some advocates have expressed concerns that her successor will not be as dedicated to her progressive law enforcement vision.

Rollins has already requested that Baker pick her first assistant, Daniel Mulhern, to succeed her as acting district attorney.

But as US Attorney, a four-year appointment, Rollins will be able to put her stamp on federal law enforcement priorities in the state. Her predecessor in the US Attorney role, Andrew Lelling, focused on immigration and drug crimes but also prosecuted some high-profile white-collar crimes, including the “Varsity Blues” investigation of parents who bought admission into pricey colleges for their children.

“It’s a position where she can have a major positive influence on reform, policing, reforming prosecutions here in the Commonwealth but also at the federal level,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told the Globe in May. “To have a voice like Rachael’s in the Department of Justice – there’s no bigger opportunity for criminal justice reform than that right there.”

Rollins is known for her blunt style, and her comments last year calling public defenders too privileged in comparison to their clients sparked blowback. She recently waded into a controversy surrounding US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh’s handling of allegations of domestic violence against his pick for police commissioner in his final days as Boston mayor. “I think our former mayor left a very big mess for our acting mayor,” she said of Walsh in May.

While prosecutors, judges and some in law enforcement criticized her decision not to prosecute low-level crimes as district attorney, a recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research suggests the policy has been a success, with far fewer people whose misdemeanor offenses were dropped before arraignment re-offending compared to those who had their cases fully charged.

The US attorney’s office, according to people who work there, is a much more controlled environment than the DA’s office. The district attorney answers only to voters, while federal prosecutors are part of the Department of Justice, reporting to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

If confirmed as US attorney, Rollins could find herself on the opposite side from her position as Suffolk district attorney. For example, Rollins would have to defend Immigration and Customs Enforcement and oversee the prosecution of two court officials who allegedly allowed a defendant to flee to avoid an ICE agent. She and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan sued immigration officials in 2019, seeking to bar the agency from arresting people while they are appearing in court.

The Biden administration began vetting Rollins for the top federal law enforcement role in Massachusetts months ago, The Globe previously reported. Rollins was investigated and cleared by the state attorney general and ethics commission for an encounter with another driver in a mall parking lot.

Rollins was an assistant US attorney earlier in her career, as well as general counsel to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and chief counsel to the Massachusetts Port Authority.





Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com. Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.