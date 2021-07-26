Last victim in Surfside condo collapse identified, bringing death toll to 98, authorities say

"It really means the world to be able to have closure for all of those who were seeking their loved ones," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

More than a month after the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Fla., collapsed, authorities say they have identified the final victim, bringing the death toll to 98, authorities said.

Estelle Hedaya's mother confirmed that authorities had identified her daughter's remains. Hedaya, 54, was an outgoing and adventurous New York native who left the city six years ago for the Florida dream. On the blog where she chronicled her life and her travels, "Follow the Toes," she described herself as a "New Yorker taking Miami by storm."

Advertisement

Although she grew up in a religious community in which many women married young, Hedaya's life took a different path. She hadn't given up on love, but she enjoyed her life as a single woman. She delighted in traveling with her girlfriends and peering out at the Atlantic Ocean from her balcony at Champlain Towers South. She had risen to chief operating officer at the jewelry company Continental Buying Group, where she was known for her booming Brooklyn accent, her skill at building the business and her love of fun.

The identification of a final victim marks the conclusion to one step of a rescue-and-recovery process that was the largest non-hurricane disaster response in Florida’s history. For almost two weeks, rescue efforts focused on the possibility of finding survivors amid the rubble, even as that hope dwindled with each passing day.