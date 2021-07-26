State leaders hold hearing on COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

The state plans to heavily rely on school-based health clinics and pediatricians to administer COVID-19 vaccines to youngsters, Sudders said during the hearing, which was held at the Museum of Science in Boston and live streamed online .

“It’s free. What we do is free,” said Marylou Sudders, the state health secretary, during a hearing by state lawmakers seeking details about how Massachusetts is preparing to deliver vaccines to children younger than 12 once the shots are authorized by federal regulators, which is expected later this fall.

State health leaders said Monday they will be sending letters this week to superintendents explaining the process for setting up school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics and free pooled COVID testing for any district that wants them this fall.

More than 880,000 Massachusetts children under 12 will be eligible for the shots when they are authorized, said Margret Cooke, the state’s acting public health commissioner.

The two health leaders faced some tense moments when Representative Marjorie Decker, co-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Public Health, said she was “mystified” that lawmakers weren’t also hearing from leaders from the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Many parents are “sitting on edge,” Decker said, waiting to hear about how the schools will handle mask-wearing when classes start in several weeks. Specifically, she said, parents and lawmakers want to hear how schools will handle situations when some families decline to get their children vaccinated, particularly with the rise of the more contagious Delta variant, and no clear state rules for mask-wearing in school.

“This is very unnerving,” Decker said.

“Moving forward we are going to want to hear more nuanced conversations from the Governor and from DESE,” on these issues, Decker said.

