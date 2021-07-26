This map shows where the wildfire smoke is at its worst

Much of the continental United States was blanketed in smoke Monday evening from the wildfires raging on the West Coast of the US and Canada, according to an interactive map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The online map, updated around 7:45 p.m., showed Boston and vast swaths of New England covered by some of the thickest smoke. There was at least light smoke across all of Southern Canada and spreading through the 48 continuous US states except for New Mexico, which appeared to be untouched, while neighboring Colorado and Arizona had light smoke along their borders.
Heavy smoke engulfed much of Oregon and Northern California, where fires are burning, and long bands of heavy smoke stretched west to east from the Vancouver area in Canada and from Montana, where more wildfires rage.
Advertisement
In Northern California, the massive Dixie Fire merged with the smaller Fly Fire over the weekend and tore through the remote community of Indian Falls. Meanwhile, the nation’s largest wildfire, the lightning-ignited Bootleg Fire, continued to rage in southern Oregon.
In Central Montana, crews were trying to keep the 10-square-mile Devil’s Creek Fire from reaching Fort Peck Reservoir along the Missouri River.
Earlier Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert warning the blazes on the other side of the country could render the air “unhealthy” for people with certain medical conditions.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.