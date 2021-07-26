This map shows where the wildfire smoke is at its worst

Much of the continental United States was blanketed in smoke Monday evening from the wildfires raging on the West Coast of the US and Canada, according to an interactive map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The online map, updated around 7:45 p.m., showed Boston and vast swaths of New England covered by some of the thickest smoke. There was at least light smoke across all of Southern Canada and spreading through the 48 continuous US states except for New Mexico, which appeared to be untouched, while neighboring Colorado and Arizona had light smoke along their borders.

Heavy smoke engulfed much of Oregon and Northern California, where fires are burning, and long bands of heavy smoke stretched west to east from the Vancouver area in Canada and from Montana, where more wildfires rage.