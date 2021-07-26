A chilling question for Republicans on the downfall of Tom Mountain

However, turtleboysports.com , the website that first published a story that included alleged screen shots of what it described as “creepy” comments by Mountain, also outlined a “catfishing” scheme that allegedly lured him into a coarse, sexual online conversation with someone pretending to be a model.

This month, Tom Mountain resigned as vice chairman of the Republican State Committee after allegations that he posted inappropriate comments on Facebook. He said he was hacked and is working to clear his name.

Hacked or tricked, Mountain is out either way. While this salacious soap opera can be viewed as a graphic example of extreme dysfunction within the ever-shrinking Massachusetts GOP, it also raises a chilling question for anyone who still identifies as a Republican in this state. How far would someone go to discredit and humiliate a fellow Republican if they back away from the gospel of Donald Trump, as Mountain did?

I’m not defending the online comments attributed to Mountain; they are gross, whatever the source. But a version of the brutal civil war that’s playing out across the country between Republicans who support Trump and those who resist the former president to any degree is happening in Massachusetts, too. And that political reality raises the possibility that Mountain was set up by someone unhappy about comments he made while he was vice chairman.

“You know, they catfished him,” Shawn Dooley, a state representative from Norfolk, told WBUR. “They tried to destroy this man, his family, his marriage — but to what point?” Added Dooley, who last January was unsuccessful in his attempt to defeat party chairman Jim Lyons, an avid Trump supporter: “This purity test that [says], if you’re not with us 100 percent, you’re against us, is incredibly destructive, and I think it’s immoral.”

In an e-mail exchange, Dooley declined to be more specific about who might have set a trap for Mountain. “I have my suspicions, but I don’t know for sure,” he said.

An e-mail sent to the state party seeking comment was not answered. In a statement after Mountain’s resignation, Lyons said the Massachusetts Republican Party “remains committed to freedom of speech, freedom of expression, the rule of law, and proudly recognizes that our party’s roots are founded in individual freedom regardless of race, religion, gender, or zip code.”

Despite the rhetoric about free speech, Mountain has been targeted for speaking freely in a way that’s unpopular with the Trump wing of the party. Last December, Dark Red GOP, a Facebook page that frequently calls out so-called RINOS (Republicans in Name Only) — including Dooley and Governor Charlie Baker — awarded Mountain the “2020 Dark Red GOP Benedict Arnold Award.”

His apparent sin? After attending a White House Hanukkah party where many guests were maskless, he came down with a severe case of COVID-19. Afterward, he went public with his belief that he probably got it at the White House, and he became an advocate for mask-wearing.

In March, in a Globe opinion piece, he also urged fellow Republican men to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He wrote, “I’m getting the COVID vaccine, and I won’t hesitate to twist the arms of my conservative middle-age brethren to do the same. Will they listen? Maybe. Will I annoy them? Definitely. But enduring their sneering is trivial compared with the alternative of watching them repeat my COVID ordeal — one from which they may not recover.”

In June, Mountain clashed with Lyons over the appropriate response to comments by a state committee member who said she was “sickened” that a gay couple had adopted children. Lyons called the comments offensive but defended the right to make them. Meanwhile, Mountain told WBUR, “You know, what she did was heinous. It was intolerant. And quite frankly, it makes the rest of the party look bad. And what the chairman did was stay out of it, and then he doubled down to back her.”

Mountain’s downfall came just as some moderate Massachusetts Republicans were trying to regain control of their party. Earlier this month, more than a dozen donors said they would stop giving to the party because they had lost confidence in current leadership. Mountain’s demise could certainly have a chilling effect on any campaign to change it.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.