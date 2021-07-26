A nasty strain of vaccine resistance among some Catholic parents

In drawing a line over fetal tissue used in testing, they endanger lives of living children

Kevin Cullen (“Is the pope Catholic?” Metro, July 16) recently wrote about outrage among a small number of Boston College students’ parents regarding COVID-19 vaccination requirements. These people oppose vaccinations when their development has involved research using aborted fetal tissue. I would ask this group, in their refusal of vaccination, to confront their failure to protect all of our living, breathing children under 12 years old. Their opposition endangers the lives of children.

Barney Frank once said that there are some who seem to believe that “life begins at conception and ends at birth.” This vaccine refusal is a perfect example of such misguided thinking, with dangerous consequences.