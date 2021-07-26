A nasty strain of vaccine resistance among some Catholic parents

In drawing a line over fetal tissue used in testing, they endanger lives of living children
Kevin Cullen (“Is the pope Catholic?” Metro, July 16) recently wrote about outrage among a small number of Boston College students’ parents regarding COVID-19 vaccination requirements. These people oppose vaccinations when their development has involved research using aborted fetal tissue. I would ask this group, in their refusal of vaccination, to confront their failure to protect all of our living, breathing children under 12 years old. Their opposition endangers the lives of children.
Barney Frank once said that there are some who seem to believe that “life begins at conception and ends at birth.” This vaccine refusal is a perfect example of such misguided thinking, with dangerous consequences.
Susan Manaras
Brookline
Columnist gets a knowing nod from one who lives among Florida’s ultraconservatives
Kudos to Kevin Cullen for his column “Is the pope Catholic?”
This devoted Catholic lives surrounded by ultraconservative Catholics in Florida. At times, our parish parking lot has held cars festooned with large Trump banners and signs extolling his “promise” to eliminate abortions, all the while ignoring public health, science, and human reason. The anti-vaxxers are strong here and simply say “pray” and “blessed” a lot while the latest variant soars.
For years, it has appeared that the conservative politicians have exploited the Catholic bishops in the United States, focusing on one issue while hunger, evictions, worker exploitation, education bias, and now public health risk run rampant in their holier-than-thou communities.
Cullen is right: Single-issue alleys lead to dead ends, and I pray for those many who suffer and die for want of the church’s serving their needs while true Catholic values are distracted and exploited.
Larry Kennedy
Jacksonville, Fla.