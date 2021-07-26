State needs to throw a lifeline to Lawrence General Hospital

An overwhelming share of patients seen at Lawrence General are people of color: Lawrence has the state’s highest proportion of Latinos; they make up 80 percent of the city’s 80,000 residents . The Merrimack Valley city of seven square miles, where 21 percent of residents live in poverty, was disproportionately hit by COVID-19: One in four residents has had the virus. As of mid-July , the city had 254 COVID deaths. It wasn’t until late May that Lawrence finally exited the state’s red zone , the highest risk category for the spread of the virus.

For months, Lawrence elected officials and executives at Lawrence General Hospital have been sounding the alarm about the dire finances of the community hospital.

Lawrence General Hospital’s financial woes are getting worse. The underlying reason is the classic chronicle of a death foretold. During the pandemic, the hospital lost millions in revenue to meet the city’s needs, focusing on coronavirus patients and forgoing nonessential care and procedures. In May, the hospital eliminated 57 staff positions, which brought $6 million in savings. Hospital executives are projecting a deficit of $20 million for this year.

The mayor and the City Council recently passed a resolution asking Governor Charlie Baker to provide $25 million in federal stimulus money to Lawrence General. Baker should heed their plea.

“Our mission is to tend to the ones least favored in society, from income level to other social determinants of health,” said Dr. Eduardo Haddad, president of the hospital’s medical staff told me. The population the hospital serves, Haddad said, “requires a different approach. You need to understand their culture. We need to be more sophisticated.” Indeed, roughly 80 percent of Lawrence residents speak a language other than English at home.

Cristina Tejada and Emelissa Sacchetti understand that well. They’re sisters who were born and raised in Lawrence and who now work at Lawrence General. “This hospital is the lifeline for the community; it would be catastrophic if it were to close,” said Tejada, assistant director of integrated care. “Our patients come here for primary care. They can’t go to urgent care clinics because it’s expensive, and sometimes they’re undocumented so they don’t even have a primary care doctor. Where else would they go?”

“When I see patients, they ask me, ‘Oh, ¿tu eres Dominicana?’ Right away they want to relate and because I look Dominican and I’m Dominican, they build trust instantly,” said Sacchetti, a transition-of-care pharmacist.

A year ago, Lawrence General got $61.3 million in coronavirus federal relief, hospitals executives said. But it hasn’t received any more stimulus money. The relief funds weren’t enough because hospitals like Lawrence General entered the pandemic in bad financial shape already, due to reimbursement disparities across the state.

Lawrence General is paid about 77 percent of the statewide average relative price from commercial insurers. “We don’t have the clout that other hospitals have to negotiate rates with commercial payers,” Deborah Wilson, president and CEO of Lawrence General Hospital, said in an interview. MassHealth reimburses 74 percent of the hospital’s costs to provide care, Wilson said.

A bill in the Legislature would address at least some of those reimbursement inequities. Filed by Senator Barry Finegold and Representative Frank Moran, who both represent Lawrence, the legislation would require commercial insurers to pay higher rates to safety net hospitals. At a virtual hearing last month, Finegold said Massachusetts General Hospital is paid around $180 from insurers to do a chest X-ray, but Lawrence General receives only $100 for the same service.

“Is someone in Boston twice as important as someone in Lawrence?” Finegold asked.

Those unfair structural deficits are nothing new. So, even with an initial infusion of federal relief funds a year ago, community hospitals that serve a high share of low-income and/or vulnerable patients have continued to struggle with vanishing profits.

The state coffers are currently flush with federal relief cash. Baker said he’ll dedicate $50 million to financially distressed safety net hospitals, but that falls short of Lawrence General’s urgent needs.

It’s life or death for Lawrence General Hospital — and in a very real sense for the vulnerable populations that depend on it. An infusion of funds will help in the short term, but it will again find itself on life support unless structural changes are made so Lawrence General can stand on its own two feet.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.