A summer camp closed abruptly — it’s not the end of the world

Re “ ‘Shock does not even begin to cover it’: Families distressed by camp’s quick closure” (Page A1, July 23): I felt your article took the views of a few parents and smeared the hard-won reputation of Camp Quinebarge, which has served generations of young people with what we all hope for kids to experience: laughter in the lake, the thrill of archery, friendship and late-night cabin whispering, barn dances, and bright stars. As a parent of two longtime campers, one of whom attended this summer, I can attest to the warmth, dedication, and care of “Camp Q” directors and to their commitment to LGBTQ participation.

Advertisement

If there is a culprit here, it is the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. A small business made herculean efforts to open safely to bring joy to desperate kids after 15 months of screens and isolation. Perhaps the directors made a mistake in trying to serve too many of those kids, but then they faced uncertain food delivery and problematic staffing. In the end, the camp closed promptly when it recognized the burden of those challenges.

The result? While acknowledging disruptions, I’m sure families are continuing on. Inexplicably, a handful of parents have sensationalized those missteps. If they get their way, in the end it won’t be the camp directors who lose out but rather the generations of kids who could miss out on the joys of Camp Q.

As generations of campers have sung, “Friendship is everlasting, here at camp and later on, Quinebarge we will remember throughout the years to come.” Long live Quinebarge.

Mona Miller

East Dennis





‘Fyre Festival’ this is not

Perhaps you should do a follow-up story on Camp Quinebarge, which in 2020 was prepared to open, had the staff arranged, was ready for campers, and was shut down by the state of New Hampshire because staff were arriving via air travel.

Advertisement

This feels like more of a hatchet job on a fine camp. I went there. Our daughter went there. In 2013, we met the director and spent time at Camp Q and saw it in unguarded moments. Eric Carlson is a hard-working, earnest, caring director — one in a line that goes back almost 90 years.

Carlson should be applauded for trying to continue the tradition of Camp Q in 2021 after being shut down last year. “The summer camp equivalent of Fyre Festival”? What about the nearly 90 years of fine camping and thousands of happy families that came before.

It looks like Carlson realized the 2021 season wasn’t going to work and shut the operation down. How many thousands of businesses have had to make that tough choice during this pandemic?

Evan Katz

Swampscott