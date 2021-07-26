Alaskan Lydia Jacoby becomes newest swimming star, winning 100 breaststroke

Schoenmaker, who set an Olympic record in qualifying and won silver in the 200 meters at the 2019 world championships, led at the turn by three-tenths over King, with Jacoby in third. Committed to Texas, the daughter of licensed boat captains — from a state with just one 50-meter pool — surged past both to keep the gold medal in American hands.

The freshly graduated 17-year-old surged in the final 25 meters to win the 100-meter breaststroke early Tuesday at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, her time of 1 minute, 4.95 seconds beating South African Tatjana Schoenmaker (1:05.22) and American teammate Lilly King (1:05.54), the reigning world record holder and champion from the 2016 Rio Games.

TOKYO — Lydia Jacoby, just the 10th Summer Olympian and first swimmer from Alaska, is also its first champion.

“I definitely stressed myself out yesterday, so I was just trying to feel good and feel happy going into it. I feel like I did that,” Jacoby said on NBC.

“This kid just had the swim of her life, and I’m so proud to be her teammate,” said King, who was seeking to be the first-ever repeat gold medalist in the 100.

It was easily the American highlight of the morning’s four swimming finals, the longstanding US domination of the men’s 100 backstroke finally broken. Russian athletes swept the top two spots, with Evgeny Rylov claiming the gold medal in 51.98 seconds and teammate Kliment Kolesnikov taking the silver in 52.00.

The defending Olympic champion, American Ryan Murphy, settled for the bronze in 52.19. It was the first backstroke defeat for the US men at the Olympics since the 1992 Barcelona Games. They had won 12 straight golds, including Murphy’s sweep of the 100 and 200 in Rio.

On the women’s side, Australian Kaylee McKeown backed up her status as world record holder with a winning time of 57.47, just two-hundredths off her mark. The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 57.72, while former world record-holder (and current 200 best) Regan Smith was third (58.05) for the US.

It was the Aussies’ second individual title, to go with Ariarne Titmus’ victory in the 400 freestyle. Entering the Games, they had not an individual women’s title since 2008.

In the morning’s other medal event, Britain went 1-2 in the men’s 200-meter freestyle, Tom Dean (1:44.22) and Duncan Scott (1:44.26) topping Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer (1:44.66). Kieran Smith of Ridgefield, Conn., settled for a sixth-place showing after capturing a bronze in the 400 free.

Earlier, both Titmus and American star Katie Ledecky easily qualified for the 200-meter freestyle semifinals, setting up another duel.

. . .

When the emotions overtook him, high above the pool deck at Tokyo Aquatic Centre late Monday morning, Australian swim coach Dean Boxall didn’t consider that he might become a viral sensation on social media. He wasn’t worried his antics might in some way overshadow the accomplishment of his star swimmer, Ariarne Titmus, who had just taken down American freestyle legend Katie Ledecky in the final of the women’s 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hey, it wasn’t Boxall’s fault. At that moment, that wasn’t really even him who was screaming, jumping, ripping off his mask, pumping his arms, thrusting his pelvis forward, and ignoring the Japanese attendant who was trying to rein him in.

“I think I went outside my body,” Boxall, 43, explained to a small group of reporters between pool sessions. “I just lost it.”

It was a display that stood in stark contrast to the graceful reaction of Titmus, who after out-touching Ledecky by 0.67 seconds to earn her first career Olympic gold medal, accepted congratulations from Ledecky in the lane next to her and later thanked the six-time Olympic medalist for being an inspiration to her.

“She’s pretty grounded,” said Boxall, who coaches Titmus at the St. Peters Western swim club in Brisbane. “You can see — I think I was more emotional than her. She was basically saying, ‘You need to settle down.’ ”

It appeared to be a snapshot of the reputation that Boxall has cultivated as a promising young coach on the rise in Australia, a colorful and controversial personality who has been credited with unlocking Titmus’s potential who’s also been accused of running militaristic-style training regiments within his club.

Titmus told reporters after Monday’s race that her 43-year-old coach “means everything to me” and that he was crying as she was awarded the gold medal.

“It was actually hard to contain it. I could see Dean on the other side bawling his eyes out,” she said. “You don’t see that that often, so that made me want to tear up.”

Boxall explained his emotional reaction to Titmus’s victory as “a matter of being with this girl for five years and having a dream together.”

“I can’t help it. I believe with my athletes,” he said. “When they leave [the pool] they go start the recovery process and go home. And they switch off. I don’t. I go home and try to find a way for them to get better. I just don’t turn off. That’s probably why I let [the emotions] out. It’s probably why I felt emotional — because it’s not just a 9-to-5 job. It’s 24-7. I wake up at night and I’m thinking of, ‘How can Arnie get better?’ ”

When Boxall began working with Titmus, in 2016, her best time in the 400 free was 4 minutes, 11.78 seconds, while Ledecky that summer was setting a world record of 3:56.46 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics — a margin of more than 15 seconds.

“Katie was so far in front of us that in the beginning when I started coaching her we couldn’t even have that conversation” about someday beating her, Boxall said. “It’s unbelievable. We just started chipping away and started to believe.”

Boxall acknowledged that a victory such as Monday’s might not have been possible without the one-year delay of the Tokyo Games by the coronavirus pandemic, which gave Titmus an extra year to develop, mature and gain strength and speed.

“I don’t know that we would have gotten it right for Tokyo last year,” he said. “This year has helped us. . . . She was confident after 2019, and she was ready to tackle it. But I think she [was still] maturing as a girl. Her life around her — she’s put things in order. She’s not this girl that came to me at 15. That’s why she’s just blossomed.”

Ledecky would later tell reporters that Titmus had a “smart” game plan, and she said she lost despite feeling strong over the final 100 meters of the instant classic. Titmus caught Ledecky by the final turn and won with a time of 3:56.69, the second-fastest time ever in the event. Boxall has been inundated with messages, of course, since his outburst went viral, but overwhelmingly, he said, those messages have been positive.

“I mean, some people — the Americans might not like it,” he said. “But they jump around as much as me.”

. . .

Receiving her silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle, Katie Ledecky might've been smiling just for the brief break during a packed Tokyo Games. Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

By the time she accounted for the mixed-zone interview, her warm-down, the standard postrace drug testing, the news conference and the bus rides from the Tokyo Aquatic Centre to the Olympic Village and back, Katie Ledecky figured she would have about two and a half hours between Monday’s sessions of the Tokyo Olympics swim meet for a quick bite to eat and a nap.

And then by evening, she would be back in the pool for another 1,700 meters of racing.

Few beyond Ledecky would even attempt such a marathon day of swimming at these Olympics — a 400-meter freestyle final in the morning and a 200 free/1,500 free “double” in preliminary heats in the evening session, those last races separated by about two hours — let alone pull it off the way she did.

“I’ll sleep well tonight, I’ll tell you that,” she said when it was over. “I was just happy how it went, happy it’s over, and I got the job done.”

If Ledecky was feeling any adverse effects from the taxing 400 final, she didn’t show it Monday night when she climbed back on the blocks for the prelims of the 200 at 7:05 p.m. Tokyo time. She reeled off a time of 1 minute 55.28 seconds to claim the top overall seed, which she will take into Tuesday’s semifinals. Her time, which featured a blistering final 50 of 29.13, was the sixth-fastest in the world this year.

Veteran Allison Schmitt, a Team USA captain swimming in her fourth Olympics, qualified in 12th place overall in the 200 free with a time of 1:57.10.

Monday was the busiest day of Ledecky’s Olympics meet, featuring a total 2,100 meters of racing stretched across two sessions. It was also the most meters any female swimmer has ever pulled off in a single day at the Olympics, if only because the 1,500 was not added to the women’s program until these Games.

One other swimmer at these Olympics performed the same triple-duty as Ledecky on Monday: China’s Li Bingjie. But her attempt did not go as well. After winning the bronze medal Monday morning behind Titmus and Ledecky in the 400 free, Li came back in the evening and failed to advance in either the 200 or 1,500, finishing 20th in the former and 10th in the latter.

. . .

With her glasses back on, Canada's Maggie MacNeil was able to see the enormity of her accomplishment, winning the women's 100-meter butterfly. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Races often end in a blur for Canada’s Maggie MacNeil, who wears glasses outside the pool but doesn’t use contacts or prescription goggles when swimming. That means it takes a second or two for the picture to become clear after she’s touched the wall as she tries to focus in on the results board.

That killer suspense was there at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. MacNeil made the turn nearly last — in seventh place — in the 100-meter butterfly final, then put in a huge second lap.

“I was just trying to squint and see where I came,” she said. “I heard my name getting called so I knew I must have done something good.”

On realizing she’d won her first Olympic gold, MacNeil mouthed “oh my God” and got a big hug from defending champion Sarah Sjoestroem.

It was a frenetic 24-hours for MacNeil. The 21-year-old from London, Ontario, was also part of the Canadian team that won silver in the 4x100 freestyle relay on Sunday. Her stash is quickly building, and the two medals from Tokyo go with three from the world championships in 2019 — also gold in the 100 fly and two relay bronzes.

“It’s crazy,” she said at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. “I’m still trying to process yesterday and what happened with the relay just because that was so incredible. And I still don’t think I’ve realized the whole world champion thing.

“So this’ll take a while to get used to for sure.”

The bigger picture is that Canadian swimming is coming back after going through a lean 30 years at the Olympics that finally came to an end at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 when Penny Oleksiak won four medals, including gold in the 100 freestyle. Oleksiak also was on the Canadian 4x100 team with MacNeil in Tokyo on Sunday, and is also just 21.

And the latest Canadian sensation is 14-year-old Summer McIntosh, who swam in the final of the 400 freestyle on Monday alongside superstars Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus. McIntosh just missed out on a medal but finished fourth in her first Olympic final.

“Not bad for a 14-year-old,” MacNeil said.