English, ranked No. 1 in the world, hit 56 of 60 targets to bounce back from just missing the U.S. Olympic team for the 2012 and 2016 Games.

American shooter Amber English has set an Olympic record to knock off reigning women’s skeet champion Diana Bacosi of Italy.

Bacosi matched English by hitting 47 of 50 shots to reach the final, but missed on her third attempt and a chance to repeat as Olympic champion.

China’s Wei Meng took bronze after tying a world record in qualifying.