BC football is picked to finish third in the ACC Atlantic Division

Boston College was picked to finish third in the Atlantic Division in the ACC preseason football media poll released Monday.
The Eagles garnered 638 points from a panel of 147 media members, trailing overwhelming favorite Clemson (1,028 points, 146 first-place votes) and North Carolina State (804 points).
The third-place prediction is BC’s highest since 2010.
They Eagles surpassed expectations in 2020 under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, finishing sixth in the 15-team ACC with a 6-5 record. They return 20 starters, including redshirt junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec, leading receiver Zay Flowers, and cornerback Josh DeBerry.
North Carolina (909 points) was picked to win the Coastal Division, receiving 109 first-place votes.
BC did not receive a vote in the ACC overall champion tally. Clemson led the way with 125 votes. North Carolina was second with 16 and Miami was third with three.
The Eagles begin their season Sept. 4 against Colgate at Alumni Stadium. They open their eight-game ACC schedule Oct. 2 at Clemson
ACC preseason poll
ATLANTIC DIVISION
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Clemson — 1,028 (146)
North Carolina State — 804 (1)
Boston College — 638
Florida State — 510
Wake Forest — 472
Louisville — 462
Syracuse — 202
COASTAL DIVISION
North Carolina — 979 (109)
Miami — 881 (28)
Virginia Tech — 582 (3)
Pitt — 576 (1)
Virginia — 540 (2)
Georgia Tech — 340 (4)
Duke — 218