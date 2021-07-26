Bruins do not extend qualifying offers to Ondrej Kase, Nick Ritchie

On his now-expired deal, Kase was making $2.6 million a season. That was the rate of his qualifying offer, on a one-year minimum. Kase, whose last two seasons have been marred by post-concussion issues, has played in 20 games since arriving here.

The two former Ducks could, in theory, renegotiate with the club at a lower rate, but the Bruins would also be bidding against other teams.

The Bruins did not extend qualifying offers to wingers Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie before Monday’s NHL-imposed deadline, potentially making both unrestricted free agents come Wednesday.

The market would be more robust for Ritchie, who put up 15 goals and 11 assists in 56 games and settled in as a depth scorer. The Bruins did not offer the QO rate of $2 million. Ritchie also had arbitration rights, and could have won a significant raise off last year’s salary ($2 million), given his career-high goal total, age (24) and proven ability as a net-front presence.

General manager Don Sweeney, who was not available for comment, indicated last week he planned to qualify Ritchie, Kase and AHL winger Robert Lantosi, but did not.

Advertisement

It could mean he plans to negotiate with their agents. Or, it could be more evidence that the pair of Feb. 2020 Bruins-Ducks trades have been largely underwhelming for both sides.

Anaheim on Wednesday walked from the $2.8 million qualifying offer due Danton Heinen, who flew west as Ritchie came east. Kase came here in the deal for a first-round pick, prospect Axel Andersson and David Backes.

Sweeney also conducted some AHL business on Wednesday, letting Lantosi free of his RFA deal, re-signing defenseman Nick Wolff, and qualifying both goalie Callum Booth (last year on the taxi squad) and winger Zach Senyshyn (QO: $735,000).

Getzlaf on the radar?

Done with the Ducks? Not necessarily.

Free agent center Ryan Getzlaf appears to be an option for the Bruins, a possibility that neither his agent or a source with knowledge of the Bruins’ plans dismissed when queried by the Globe.

Advertisement

Unrestricted free agents like Getzlaf, 36 — and David Krejci, 35 — can sign new deals beginning at noon Wednesday. Krejci has been deciding in recent weeks whether to return to the Bruins, play in his native Czechia, or retire.

Getzlaf’s agent, Gerry Johannson, wouldn’t speculate on the Anaheim captain’s next destination.

“We don’t know yet,” Johannson told the Globe. “We’ve got a couple irons in the fire, and we’ll have to see what happens on Wednesday or in the meantime. We’re working on that right now.”

Would Getzlaf — a Duck since 2003 (first-round pick, 19th overall), captain the last 11 years, and the franchise’s leader in assists (703) and games played (1,101) — make the move to the opposite coast, with the Bruins?

“You never know,” Johansson said.

Two reports on Monday connected the longtime Anaheim captain to Boston. Nick Alberga, a radio host for Sportsnet in Canada, tweeted that the Bruins were one of the “teams to watch closely on the Ryan Getzlaf front.” The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta added that they were “waiting to approach Getzlaf right when the (free agency) doors open.”

Getzlaf, the Stanley Cup champion (2007) and two-time Olympic gold medalist (2020, 2014), remains a big (6-3, 225), playmaking, right-handed center, but the decline in his game has mirrored the Ducks’ drop-off (playoff DNQ three years running) and rebuild through youth.

Advertisement

Getzlaf, pushed down the lineup, produced five goals and 17 points in 48 games last year, skated 16:35 a game and won 51.8 percent of his faceoffs. Once among the elite forwards, he cracked 80 points three times in 16 seasons, including a high of 91 (with 66 assists) in 2009. He has not scored at a point-per-game rate — his standard for the prior decade — since 2018, and has seen his usage dip into bottom-six territory the last two years.

In theory, he could replace some of what Krejci brought as the No. 2 center, particularly the playmaking and secondary power-play production. Captain Patrice Bergeron, his former Team Canada teammate, would surely welcome Getzlaf’s presence. Same goes for Chris Wagner, who was golfing with his pal when he found out the Bruins signed him in 2018. It’s easy to imagine Getzlaf teaching fellow righthanded center Jack Studnicka a few tricks.

Squeezing offense out of the third and fourth lines last year was a challenge for coach Bruce Cassidy, some of that owing to Charlie Coyle’s knee injury. Getzlaf could be a stabilizing force down in the lineup.

Given his advanced mileage, it’s unclear how many minutes he could handle. He was also reportedly bothered by a bad back last year. Johannson, his agent, reported that Getzlaf is healthy.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.