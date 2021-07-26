Chris Sale will make at least two more rehab starts before rejoining Red Sox

That reflects the Red Sox’ determination to build up Sale gradually and not any issue with his performance or recovery.

“He won’t be with us after that one,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora Monday.

Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale will make his next rehab start — the fourth in his comeback from 2020 Tommy John surgery — Saturday in Worcester. It won’t be his last appearance in the minors this year.

Sale threw 64 pitches over 3⅔ innings Sunday with Double A Portland, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out nine. He showed mid-90s velocity to anchor his three-pitch mix, and when he showed up at Fenway Park Monday, he had bounced back well physically from the outing.

“He feels great,” said Cora. “He’s been able to repeat his delivery. He loves the fact that his fastball command is there, the velocity is there. So everything is trending the right way.

“He’ll pitch Saturday and we’ll go from there. But everything today went well. That’s good news.”

The Sox have wanted to make sure that Sale returns at full health and not while he’s still building his workload. As such, they appear determined to have him make at least two more rehab appearances, which would make his earliest return date somewhere in the second week of August, perhaps during a series at Fenway against the Rays from Aug. 10-12.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.