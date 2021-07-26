Dissatisfied with handling of his complaint, Eugene Chung wants NFL to clarify status of Asian Americans in hiring

Chung — a Korean-American who has worked as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — said his conversation with the league lasted about two minutes. When he called around to find out if other coaches and personnel had heard from the NFL, not one had.

Turns out Eugene Chung was just being polite. Now the former Patriots player is saying what many us of have been thinking: The NFL conducted a superficial investigation into his allegation of racial discrimination during a coaching job interview this offseason.

Advertisement

Typically, organizations would turn themselves upside-down if they heard what Chung told the Globe in May — that while being interviewed by an NFL team, he was told: “You are not the right minority we’re looking for.”

Right before the long July Fourth holiday weekend, the NFL issued a short statement saying it could not confirm that those words were ever uttered, by whom, or under what circumstances. Chung didn’t want to name the team or the interviewer, but he figured the league would at least conduct a real review.

It would be all too easy for Chung, 52, to move on — he still wants another coaching job in the NFL — but as far as he’s concerned, there’s a lot of unfinished business.

Chung said that since going public with his experience, he has had several conversations with the interviewer who told him he’s not a minority in the league’s eyes. Chung does not believe those words were meant to be derogatory, but perhaps more shocking to him, they were uttered as “a matter-of-fact type of statement.”

Advertisement

Chung remains steadfast that this isn’t about naming names but rather recognizing the problem is bigger than one person.

“I’m not interested in outing anybody,” he said. “That’s insignificant and irrelevant to what’s going on. My goal in this is to understand whether Asian Americans are considered a minority for the purposes of NFL policy. There is legitimate confusion on the team level.”

What Chung wants now is straight talk from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Chung requested a sit-down but so far that request has been denied. On Monday, Chung went public with his ask and how it could go a long way to helping the league set the record straight on Asian Americans.

“I don’t want anyone to ever have experienced that,” Chung said of his job interview. “I want to make sure everyone has a fair shot.”

In a statement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league, including Goodell, wants to hear Chung out.

“We embrace the opportunity to work with Eugene to hear his ideas on how we can better advance employment opportunities throughout the League, both for Asian-Americans and for all underrepresented groups,” McCarthy said. “As we have made him aware, we welcome meeting with him, and have at no time turned down requests to discuss these important issues with our staff, including the Commissioner.”

As to the confusion over the status of Asian Americans in the league, McCarthy issued this unequivocal addendum: “Asians/Pacific Islanders are a minority under our diversity policy.”

The NFL has attempted to diversify its coaching ranks by adopting in 2003 — and more recently updating — the Rooney Rule that requires teams to interview at least two candidates of color for head coaching and coordinator openings.

Advertisement

The league has come under fire because people of color make up close to 70 percent of players, yet management and ownership remain primarily white. Nearly 60 percent of players are Black, yet Black coaches represent less than 10 percent of head coaches and about 30 percent of assistant coaching positions, according to a 2020 analysis by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida.

There are far fewer players of Latino, Asian American, or Pacific Islander descent; they account for roughly 2 percent of NFL rosters, according to TIDES data, and not many make the transition to coaching. White people account for 63.7 percent of assistant coaching positions, while the rest of the jobs are held largely by Black coaches.

Asian Americans everywhere can relate to Chung’s experience. We’re often rendered invisible, as if our lived experience matters to no one. A poll of 2,766 American adults conducted earlier this year asked participants to name a well-known Asian American, and the most common answer was “don’t know” (42 percent), followed by Jackie Chan (11 percent) and Bruce Lee (9 percent). Chan isn’t even American (Hong Kong actor), and Lee is a martial arts legend who has been dead for nearly 50 years.

Advertisement

Against many odds, most of them cultural, Chung made it to the NFL. When the Patriots selected him in the 1992 NFL Draft, he became the first Asian American to get drafted in the first round and only the second Korean American to play in the league.

We’ve known for a long time that the NFL has a problem when it comes to promoting and advancing Black coaches. Now it also could have one with Asian Americans. Goodell should sit down with Chung and stop sweeping controversy under the rug.









Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.