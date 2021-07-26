Former Boston Marathon champion Alberto Salazar gets lifetime ban for sexual, emotional misconduct

In 2019, a handful of runners, including Mary Cain, Kara Goucher, and Amy Yoder Begley, revealed that they had been emotionally and physically abused while working with Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project team.

Salazar has 10 days to appeal the decision, which was handed down Monday. The SafeSport center does not reveal details of investigations.

TOKYO — Track coach Alberto Salazar, who grew up in Wayland and won the 1982 Boston Marathon, has been permanently banned by the US Center for SafeSport for sexual and emotional misconduct.

In January 2020, SafeSport temporarily banned Salazar. The decision Monday makes it a permanent ban, pending any appeal.

The 62-year-old Salazar, who also won three consecutive New York Marathons from 1980-82 and went on to coach a cadre of Olympic medalists including Mo Farah and Galen Rupp, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

His sanction was handed down as the Court of Arbitration for Sport considers an appeal of a separate case that led to Salazar’s four-year ban for doping-related offenses.

In 2019, Salazar received the doping ban after a six-year investigation determined he had possessed and trafficked testosterone, while also experimenting with athletes on how far they could push the envelope with certain performance enhancers without getting caught.

Shortly after the decision, Nike shuttered Salazar's running club.

Born in Cuba, Salazar and his family eventually moved to Wayland, where he won the state individual championship in cross country in 1975. Salazar went on to an All-America career at Oregon, helping the Ducks to the NCAA cross country championship in 1977 and then winning the individual national title in 1978.

In 1982, Salazar earned his only Boston Marathon victory in the “Duel in the Sun” with Dick Beardsley, winning by two seconds in what was then the fastest Boston ever run (2 hours, 8 minutes, 51 seconds). He was second in the marathon at the US Olympic Trials in 1984, and finished 15th that year at the Los Angeles Games.

Salazar also had a pair of victories in the 10,000 meters at the USA Track and Field Championships.