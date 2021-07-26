Game 101: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Blue Jays dropped two out of three to the Mets over the weekend and have lost four of their last five games.

The Red Sox host the Blue Jays for a four-game series after taking three out of four against the Yankees over the week. The Sox capped the series by scoring five runs in the eighth inning to rally from a 4-0 deficit for the 5-4 win . That was a role reversal from Saturday’s game, when the Sox blew a 3-0 lead in the eighth en route to a 4-3 loss .

BLUE JAYS (49-46): TBA

Pitching: RHP Thomas Hatch (Season debut)

RED SOX (61-39): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.37 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Bo Bichette 6-9, Cavan Biggio 4-8, Santiago Espinal 0-3, Randal Grichuk 2-8, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3-8, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 2-6, Teoscar Hernández 1-11, Reese McGuire 1-4, Marcus Semien 3-8, George Springer 3-4

Red Sox vs. Hatch: Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Michael Chavis 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-1, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-0, Hunter Renfroe 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-1, Christian Vázquez 0-2

Stat of the day: The Red Sox lead the majors with 32 come-from-behind wins this season. In 11 of those wins, the Sox trailed after five innings.

Notes: Renfore has 8 RBI in 9 games since the All-Star break … Eight of Kiké Hernández’s 10 hits during his current six-game hitting streak have gone for extra bases. He leads the American League this month in extra base hits with 14 … Pivetta is 1-1 with a 7.56 ERA in three starts against the Blue Jays this season. For his career, Pivetta is 1-2 with a 6.67 ERA in five prior starts vs. the Blue Jays … Hatch was scheduled to make his 2021 debut against the Red Sox last Tuesday in Buffalo, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. He posted a 3-1 record with a 2.73 ERA over 17 games — including one start ― as a rookie last season. One of those appearances came against the Red Sox, when he gave up a season-high two earned runs on a hit and a walk, but struck out three over 1 ⅔ innings in a 5-3 loss Aug. 9.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.