Game 101: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox host the Blue Jays for a four-game series after taking three out of four against the Yankees over the week. The Sox capped the series by scoring five runs in the eighth inning to rally from a 4-0 deficit for the 5-4 win. That was a role reversal from Saturday’s game, when the Sox blew a 3-0 lead in the eighth en route to a 4-3 loss.
The Blue Jays dropped two out of three to the Mets over the weekend and have lost four of their last five games.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (49-46): TBA
Pitching: RHP Thomas Hatch (Season debut)
RED SOX (61-39): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.37 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Pivetta: Bo Bichette 6-9, Cavan Biggio 4-8, Santiago Espinal 0-3, Randal Grichuk 2-8, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3-8, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 2-6, Teoscar Hernández 1-11, Reese McGuire 1-4, Marcus Semien 3-8, George Springer 3-4
Red Sox vs. Hatch: Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Michael Chavis 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-1, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-0, Hunter Renfroe 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-1, Christian Vázquez 0-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox lead the majors with 32 come-from-behind wins this season. In 11 of those wins, the Sox trailed after five innings.
Notes: Renfore has 8 RBI in 9 games since the All-Star break … Eight of Kiké Hernández’s 10 hits during his current six-game hitting streak have gone for extra bases. He leads the American League this month in extra base hits with 14 … Pivetta is 1-1 with a 7.56 ERA in three starts against the Blue Jays this season. For his career, Pivetta is 1-2 with a 6.67 ERA in five prior starts vs. the Blue Jays … Hatch was scheduled to make his 2021 debut against the Red Sox last Tuesday in Buffalo, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. He posted a 3-1 record with a 2.73 ERA over 17 games — including one start ― as a rookie last season. One of those appearances came against the Red Sox, when he gave up a season-high two earned runs on a hit and a walk, but struck out three over 1 ⅔ innings in a 5-3 loss Aug. 9.
