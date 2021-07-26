Monday, July 26 at the Olympics

Katie Ledecky, the defending Olympic champion and world record-holder, was upended by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.

On Sunday, Simone Biles and the Americans stumbled through the women’s gymnastics qualifying, finishing second to Russia’s team. The team final will begin at 6:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday (Peacock).

It was an up-and-down day for the Americans at the Tokyo Olympics.

The US men’s basketball team was shocked by France in its opener, losing an Olympic match for the first time since 2004.

But two American women did something that had never been done before: Florida’s Anastasija Zolotic won the US’s first gold medal in taekwondo, and fencer Lee Kiefer — whose day job is med school at Kentucky — won the US’s first gold medal in foil.

Caeleb Dressel is off to a strong start in his quest for six swimming gold medals at the Tokyo Games, leading the way in an American victory in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

And the US softball team captured a pulsating 2-1 victory over Australia on Sunday, setting up a rematch with defending champion Japan in Tuesday’s gold medal game.

Here’s what to look for Monday:

Men’s gymnastics: The team final will begin at 6 a.m. EDT Monday on Peacock — and the Americans, led by Sam Mikulak, have a tough road to the podium. (Catch a replay at 7 p.m. EDT Monday on NBC.)

Swimming: Two-time gold medalist Lilly King and three-time gold medalist Ryan Murphy lead an American contingent vying for more hardware Monday in primetime (8 p.m. EDT, NBC). Events include: men’s and women’s 100-meter backstroke, women’s 100-meter breaststroke, and men’s 200-meter free.

Basketball: The US women have won every gold medal since Atlanta 1996, and they’ll begin their quest for another at 12:40 a.m. EDT (USA Network) against Nigeria.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.