Packers express hope QB Aaron Rodgers will report to training camp and play for Green Bay this season

Murphy’s comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him he does plan to play for the Packers this season. ESPN later reported that Rodgers and the Packers were close to an agreement that would include voiding the 2023 season from his contract.

“We’ve been in constant communication,” Murphy said Monday after the NFL’s only publicly-owned team held its annual shareholders meeting in Green Bay, Wis. “It’s been obviously months. I’m hopeful that we can have it all resolved.”

Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy remains hopeful quarterback Aaron Rodgers , the three-time MVP, will play for them this season, but says he doesn’t know whether Rodgers will arrive for the start of training camp.

Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

The Packers hold their first training camp workout Wednesday. Murphy said there’s no scenario under which the Packers would trade Rodgers.

Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring — a change from his usual offseason routine — and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp. Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Rodgers would be subject to a $50,000 fine for each day he holds out during training camp.

Rodgers’ future with the Packers has been arguably the NFL’s biggest offseason story since ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that the reigning MVP didn’t want to return to Green Bay.

“We want him back,” Murphy told the 3,900 shareholders who gathered at Lambeau Field. “We’re committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He’s our leader. We’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst spoke at the shareholders meeting and mentioned Rodgers’ name first while referring to the offense’s “strong returning nucleus.”

“We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representation to resolve the issues he has raised this offseason and are hopeful for a positive resolution,” Gutekunst said.

At one point during the meeting, after Murphy praised Gutekunst, nearly all the shareholders applauded, but one fan yelled, “I’ve never seen him throw a touchdown.” But that comment was a rare exception in a peaceful two-hour meeting.

Murphy said he was pleasantly surprised at the reception and added that he did hear one person say, “Put your ego aside, Murphy.”

He said that he understood fans’ frustrations over the standoff.

“I think it’s kind of a pox on both houses, us and Aaron,” Murphy said.

The speculation about Rodgers’ long-term future with the Packers began after they traded up four spots in last year’s draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick. Gutekunst didn’t notify Rodgers about the move beforehand and has since acknowledged he could have done a better job communicating.

Rodgers said last summer the decision to draft Love complicated his hopes of spending his entire career in Green Bay. Even as he was putting together a stellar 2020 season, Rodgers referred to his future as a “beautiful mystery.”

Ever since ESPN initially reported his disenchantment with the Packers, Rodgers hasn’t spoken much about his situation. His longest comments came in an ESPN interview in late May.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers said at the time. “I love Jordan. He’s a great kid, a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years.

“It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Colts’ coach Frank Reich tests positive

Indianapolis Colts fans eagerly anticipated seeing coach Frank Reich and new starting quarterback Carson Wentz reunite on the first day of training camp Wednesday in Westfield, Ind.

Turns out, they’ll may need to wait a few more days.

General manager Chris Ballard announced Monday that Reich is expected to miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19 late last week. Ballard believes Reich could return to the field early next week and said the fourth-year coach will participate in video calls with players and staff while out.

“I’m excited for training camp, however, I’m disappointed I won’t be there with the team as we start,” Reich said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to be fully vaccinated, and I’m asymptomatic. I’m feeling well, and I’m looking forward to returning as soon as I’m medically cleared.”

NFL rules allow vaccinated people to return to the field after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Reich’s initial test results came back late last week.

Instead of appointing an interim coach, the Colts plan to split duties between new offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, with Ventrone expected to take on a greater workload because of the time commitments for other coaches.

“I don’t want this to turn out to be a negative in terms of people running away from getting vaccinated, because it’s still critical,” Ballard said. “I think with Frank testing positive and getting COVID, and having no symptoms, it shows it [the vaccine] works.”

Washington signs DT Allen to 4-year, $72 million extension

Washington signed star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on the eve of training camp to a $72 million, four-year contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus. Washington picked Allen 17th in the 2017 draft. After an injury-plagued rookie year, the 26-year-old Alabama product has grown into the cornerstone of the defense and a team leader and was a key reason the unit ranked second in the NFL in 2020. He was fourth on the team last season with 63 tackles and also had two sacks, while helping mentor AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young . . . Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard signed a four-year contract extension. Hubbard, 26, a Cincinnati native who played at Ohio State, was entering the fourth season of his rookie deal. A third-round draft pick (77th overall) in 2018, he’s played in played 44 career games and has 16½ sacks, third most among all players from his draft class.



