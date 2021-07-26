Pirates trade All-Star 2B Adam Frazier to Padres

Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano , outfielder Jack Suwinski, and right-hander Michell Miliano in the swap. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal. The MLB trade deadline is this Friday.

Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game this month. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. He’ll join a potent Padres infield that includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Eric Hosmer .

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers Monday.

The Padres are 58-44 and third in the NL West, and hold a cushion for the second wild-card spot. The Pirates have the second-worst record in the NL.

Frazier was pulled in the eighth inning as part of a double switch in Sunday’s 6-1 loss at San Francisco.

Marcano is San Diego’s No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old shortstop made his big league debut this year, hitting .182 in 44 at-bats with the Padres. He was sent down to Triple-A El Paso in early June. He’s hit .272 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 44 games for El Paso this year.

Suwinski, a 15th-round draft pick by the Padres in 2016, has hit .269 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs for Double-A San Antonio this season. The 21-year-old Miliano has made 22 relief appearances this year with two Class A teams, going 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA.

Yankees star Aaron Judge takes BP, nearing return from COVID

Yankees star Aaron Judge took batting practice at the team's spring training complex on Monday, a step toward his return from COVID-19. Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Kyle Higashioka took another step in returning from the COVID-19 injured list by taking batting practice at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

First baseman Luke Voit, on the IL with left knee inflammation, also took part in the workout at the Yankees’ spring training complex.

With manager Aaron Boone present, Judge also did defensive drills in right field.

New York was off Monday before opening a key series Tuesday night in nearby St. Petersburg against the Tampa Bay Rays. Judge and Higashioka, placed on the IL July 16, are expected back during the three-game set.

The Yankees (51-47) started Monday nine games behind AL East-leading Boston and eight back of the second-place Rays.

New York is facing some important decisions with Friday’s trade deadline looming and owner Hal Steinbrenner, who lives in the Tampa area, likely will be in attendance at Tropicana Field.

Indians claim LHP Alex Young off waivers from Diamondbacks

The Cleveland Indians claimed left-hander Alex Young off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Young went 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in two stints with the Diamondbacks this season. He made 30 appearances and two starts before being designated for assignment on July 21.

The Indians optioned the 27-year-old, a second-round pick from Texas Christian in 2015, to Triple-A Columbus.

In three seasons for Arizona, Young went 11-15 with a 4.73 ERA in 62 outings — 24 starts.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Indians transferred right-hander Aaron Civale from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Civale has been out since June 21 with a sprained finger.