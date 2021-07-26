Russians make a statement with razor-thin victory for gold in Olympic men’s gymnastics

“We went a long way to do it,” Denis Abliazin declared after he and his teammates won the gold medal for the first time since 1996, Russia’s first appearance at the Games as an independent entity. “Words fail to describe our emotions at the moment.”

But its men’s gymnasts were damned if they were going to be anonymous at Olympus, so on Monday night, they did the same thing they did to get themselves noticed back when the old USSR first turned up at the Games in 1952. They took over the top of the podium and grabbed the global recognition that comes with it.

TOKYO — They were men without a country, at least as far as the Lords of the Rings were concerned. No Russian flag flying above the medal stand, no Russian anthem playing.

All evening long the Russians had been trading shots with the Japanese and Chinese, the other members of the global Big Three that have won every men’s crown over the last seven decades except for the US triumph in 1984 in Los Angeles. But it wasn’t until its last man went up on the final rotation after everyone else had finished that Russia’s victory was secured. And when Nikita Nagornyy nailed his floor exercise, everyone in the arena knew that the Motherland was back.

“I knew that if Nagornyy did his routine they would pass us,” said Daiki Hashimoto, who’d just submitted a soaring high bar set that put the Japanese in the lead.

The Russians prevailed by an eyelash — just over a tenth of a point (262.500-262.397) — but nobody demanded a recount. It was a bitter outcome for the hosts, who came in as defending champions, and for the Chinese, who’d won the two titles before that.

“We came here with great hopes for gold,” said Xiao Ruoteng, whose colleagues had to settle for consecutive bronzes after botching their floor routine right from the jump. “I feel some regret in getting the bronze, as we all wanted to be the No. 1, the champion. But we can’t change the results.”

Nikita Nagornyy competes in the clinching floor exercise. LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

The Americans, who haven’t made the team podium since 2008, knew that they were long shots. For them to displace one of the Big Three, veteran Sam Mikulak had reckoned, “It would be a really flawless competition for us and a horrible competition for them.”

Neither happened, although the Americans performed credibly right up until the end, when Mikulak’s “gassed” legs gave out on the floor and they ended up seventh on the apparatus and fifth overall behind the British.

“We were like, all right, we’re just going to do our thing,” said Mikulak, who’ll get medal chances in the all-around (with Brody Malone) and the parallel bars final. “We’re going to keep cruising. We’re going to enjoy the process.”

Given the dwindling of its talent pool over the last few decades, the US has done well to be within a spot or two of the podium. In 1982, nearly 80 colleges had men’s gymnastics teams. Now only 15 do. Given those numbers, a bronze at any Games will be an achievement for the Americans.

The Russians recognize only the gold standard, which is why their post-Atlanta collapse, which happened when the Soviet talent pipeline and the money finally ran out, was so painful. They finished a sorry sixth at the next three Olympics after 2000 before the program righted itself in Rio five years ago and took the silver. At the last world championships in 2019, Russia claimed its first global crown under its own name.

Nagornyy and Artur Dalaloyan, who finished 1-2 in the all-around that year, joined with David Belyavskiy and Abliazin from the Rio squad to form an imposing quartet here.

“Six months ago, we said we would win these Games,” Nagornyy said. “We knew it all along and we have confirmed it. All the guys here, all four, deserve this medal.”

They had to sweat blood for it, though. After going up on China by more than 3 points after the fourth of six rotations, Russia began letting it slip away on high bar. When Abliazin and Dalaloyan both stepped out of bounds on floor, Russia lost another six-tenths.

So it came down to Nagornyy, who needed a 14.564 to get the gold. While they waited for the numbers to go up, he and his three colleagues linked arms. When Nagornyy saw “14.666,” he dropped to his knees and wept. In a moment, all of them did.

The International Olympic Committee, which is punishing Russia for its persistent doping over the past decade and more, decreed that the country would have to use its national Olympic committee name (ROC) and banner, and a Tchaikovsky piano concerto on the medal stand. But there was no doubt as to which country had just rocked the house.

“This morning, we saw that there would be a typhoon coming,” Nagornyy said. “Well, the typhoon is already here. It’s Russian gymnastics and we obtained the gold. We were the typhoon.”