Tom Brady hits training camp field in Tampa Bay without brace on surgically repaired left knee

The veteran quarterback, who will turn 44 next month, wasn’t wearing any protection on the knee during the first training camp workout of the summer, instead choosing to have the sleeve rolled down over his shin. According to reports, he wasn’t limited during what appeared to be a relatively low-intensity workout.

Coming off a season where he played with a torn MCL, Tom Brady opened camp with the Buccaneers on Monday without a sleeve or brace on his surgically repaired left knee.

No protection is newsworthy for several reasons, including the nature of the injury and the ensuing surgery he underwent this past offseason.

“It was an injury I dealt with really since last, you know, April, May,” Brady said. “I knew I would have to do something at the end of the year and happy I did it and it was probably something that certainly needed to be done and there was a great outcome so I’m very happy about that. I feel like there’s some things I’ll be able to do this year that I wasn’t able to do last year.”

Brady tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee during Week 1 of the 2008 season with the Patriots.

Teammate Mike Evans said Brady didn’t look any different now that the knee has been repaired.

“I can’t see a difference, but he looks very springy and wiry right now,” Evans told reporters.

Brady and the Buccaneers are attempting to become the first team to go back-to-back since the 2003-04 Patriots.

