US men’s soccer headed to Gold Cup semifinals thanks to Matthew Hoppe

ARLINGTON, Texas — Matthew Hoppe scored his first international goal on a header in the 83rd minute and Matt Turner had his third shutout in four matches as the United States men’s team beat Jamaica, 1-0, on Sunday night to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Hoppe, making his second international appearance, nodded home a cross from Cristian Roldan from just inside the 6-yard box, and the US team eliminated the Reggae Boyz for the third straight Gold Cup.

The US team will face Qatar, an invited guest ahead of its hosting next year’s World Cup, on Thursday in Austin, Texas. It will be the 11th consecutive Gold Cup semifinal for the Americans, who last won in 2017 when they beat Jamaica in the final.