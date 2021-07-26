fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vincent Hancock wins gold for US in skeet shooting

By The Associated PressUpdated July 26, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Vincent Hancock of Team United States during Skeet Men's Qualification on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 26, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan.
Vincent Hancock of Team United States during Skeet Men's Qualification on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 26, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan.Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Vincent Hancock has become the first skeet shooter to win three Olympic gold medals, giving the Americans a sweep after Amber English won the women’s event.

Hancock repeated as gold medalist in 2008 and 2012, but had a disappointing finish at the 2016 Rio Games.

The 38-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, hit his first 26 targets in the Tokyo final and set an Olympic record with 59 of 60 overall. He beat Denmark’s Jesper Hanen by four.

Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Rashidi won bronze after taking bronze at the Rio Games as an Independent Olympic Athlete.

Boston Globe video