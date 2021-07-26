Viral video of Tom Brady playing catch with JUGS machine debunked on social media

That Tom Brady video from earlier this week that looked too good to be true? Turns out, it probably was.
The quarterback posted a video to social media Sunday of him “playing catch” with a Jugs machine that returned each pass he delivered. The video went viral, and Brady tagged Ari Fararooy, the videographer. Fararooy then credited himself as the director, and credited a CGI studio, Warm & Fuzzy, for its work.
On social media Monday, multiple parties broke down the video with pinpoint precision, taking note of several apparent inconsistencies; noting that, traditionally, a Jugs machine needs to be loaded from the backside. In addition, others noted some editing maneuvers camouflaging the area around the machine that may have erased the fact that someone was giving Brady some help.
Note how the patch of the background behind/above the machine wobbles differently from the rest of the environment. It's hiding a person who was catching/throwing back the ball I guess. Also... pic.twitter.com/JhlCBQqwXH— Captain Disillusion (@CDisillusion) July 25, 2021
...check out how the machine & its cord slide around on the field. The perfect isolation and the single rigid toy bounce with which it falls tell me it's CG!— Captain Disillusion (@CDisillusion) July 25, 2021
They prob didn't want to crash a real machine because for some reason they cost $2K dollars.
Ok, thanks, goodbye. pic.twitter.com/aRAJMo73tS
“Brady is pretty much universally considered the best quarterback of all time, but even he can’t fit the ball into that tight of a window,” noted Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports. “Sorry to be a buzzkill, but the video is obviously fake.”
