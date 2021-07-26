Viral video of Tom Brady playing catch with JUGS machine debunked on social media

That Tom Brady video from earlier this week that looked too good to be true? Turns out, it probably was.

The quarterback posted a video to social media Sunday of him “playing catch” with a Jugs machine that returned each pass he delivered. The video went viral, and Brady tagged Ari Fararooy, the videographer. Fararooy then credited himself as the director, and credited a CGI studio, Warm & Fuzzy, for its work.

On social media Monday, multiple parties broke down the video with pinpoint precision, taking note of several apparent inconsistencies; noting that, traditionally, a Jugs machine needs to be loaded from the backside. In addition, others noted some editing maneuvers camouflaging the area around the machine that may have erased the fact that someone was giving Brady some help.