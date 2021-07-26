With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12

Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step Monday toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 they would not be renewing an agreement that binds the league’s members through 2025. The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.” “However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs in the future,” the schools said. Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly. The Big 12′s TV deals make up the bulk of the conference’s revenue. The conference distributed $345 million to its 10 members this year ($34.5 million apiece), down from the previous year because of the pandemic. The SEC announced an average payout to each of its members of $44.6 million in January. Joining another conference with the grant of rights still in effect is a nonstarter. Texas and Oklahoma would bring no media rights value to their new conference and it would cost the schools tens of millions of dollars per year. Without Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is in danger of falling apart. Even if it were to stay together by adding other schools, the value of the league would likely be severely diminished when it goes looking for its next television contract.

Sam Bennett re-signed with the Florida Panthers, inking a four-year contract worth $17.7 million with the team that has been a good fit for him since joining at the trade deadline. Bennett put up six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 10 regular-season games with the Panthers after they acquired him from Calgary. The 25-year-old was a point-a-game player during Florida’s playoff series, too, with a goal and four assists. “Sam’s impact on our club this past season was seen immediately, injecting physicality, skill and energy into our lineup,” general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him in our Panthers lineup and look forward to what he can bring to our offense in the upcoming 2021-22 season.” Bennett will count $4.425 million against the salary cap annually through the 2024-25 season. The Panthers also re-signed defensemen Lucas Carlsson and Noah Juulsen for next season. Next up could be a new contract for forward Sam Reinhart, whom they got from Buffalo on Saturday. “That’s all going to get announced and worked on in due time,” Reinhart said of signing with Florida. “I just feel comfortable we’re both excited about the future. I don’t see any issues moving forward.”

SOCCER

Barcelona and former striker Neymar have reached a settlement to end labor disputes and a civil case that were pending between the parties, the club said Monday. Barcelona said in a statement “it has ended out of court in amicable fashion the various labor and civil litigation cases that were open with the Brazilian player.” The club did not release details, saying only that the settlement involved three labor disputes and a civil case. The two parties had sued each other over matters related to his contract. Spanish media said the club were demanding more than 16 million euros ($19 million) from the player, while Neymar wanted Barcelona to pay him nearly 50 million euros ($59 million). The club said “a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed” to end the legal cases. Neymar, now with Paris Saint-Germain, played for Barcelona between 2013-17.

Tottenham signed Spain winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla, with long-serving Argentine forward Erik Lamela moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal. Media reports say the package has cost Tottenham around 21 million pounds ($29 million). Gil, 20, who has agreed a contract until 2026 with the London club, will link up with his new team-mates at the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, where he is representing Spain. “We are delighted to announce the signing of Bryan Gil,” Tottenham said on its website. Gil progressed through the youth ranks at Sevilla before making his first-team debut in January 2019. He spent last season on loan at Eibar, where he made 29 appearances including 26 top-flight starts. Gil won the first of his three Spain caps against Greece in March. The 29-year-old Lamela’s move ends an eight-year spell at Tottenham. He joined from Roma in August 2013 and made 257 appearances in all competitions. “A club man through and through, we wish Erik all the best for the future,” Tottenham said.