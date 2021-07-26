Tunisia’s democracy verges on dissolution as president moves to take control

The president, Kais Saied, who announced the power grab late Sunday, did not appear to have completely succeeded in taking control as of Monday evening, as chaos enveloped the North African country. But many Tunisians expressed support for and even jubilation over his actions, frustrated with an economy that never seemed to improve and a pandemic that has battered hospitals in recent weeks.

CAIRO — Tunisia’s fledgling democracy, the only one remaining from the popular revolutions that swept the Arab world a decade ago, verged on the brink of dissolution Monday after its president sought to seize power from the rest of the government, moves that his political opponents denounced as a coup.

With Syria, Yemen, and Libya undone by civil war, Egypt’s attempt at democracy crushed by a counterrevolution and protests in the Gulf States quickly snuffed out, Tunisia was the only country to emerge from the Arab Spring revolutions with a democracy, if a fragile one.

But the nation where the uprisings began now finds even the remnants of its revolutionary ideals in doubt, posing a major test for the Biden administration’s commitment to democratic principles abroad.

In defiance of the president’s moves, the prime minister, Hichem Mechichi, said he would hold a cabinet meeting even after Saied announced the dismissal of him and several ministers, while parts of parliament said they would continue to meet virtually even as soldiers cordoned off the parliament building.

But the danger remained that Saied would back up his power grab with greater force, whether by further deploying the military or arresting top officials.

Already, the president had announced he was assuming the public prosecutor’s powers and stripping lawmakers of their immunity.

The Qatari-funded news channel Al-Jazeera, which is politically aligned with Tunisia’s leading political party, Ennahda — one of Saied’s chief antagonists — said Monday that a force of 20 plainclothes security officers had forced its staff to leave its bureau in Tunis, the capital, confiscating the keys and banning their re-entry without a court order.

It was a sharp escalation of a monthslong political crisis that in some ways has been brewing since Tunisians toppled their dictator, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, in January 2011, hoping for more freedoms and better lives.

While Tunisia may have achieved many of the trappings of a democracy, it has struggled with high unemployment, a sluggish economy, and corruption, leaving many questioning whether the revolution was worth it.

Protests and strikes frequently racked the country, and popular discontent widened the gap between elites who praised Tunisia’s democratic gains and Tunisians who simply wanted to improve their lot. The coronavirus pandemic has recently overwhelmed the health system and shaken the government even further, as Tunisians in recent weeks died of COVID-19 at the highest rate in the Middle East and Africa.

On Sunday, demonstrators across Tunisia called for the dissolution of parliament, giving Saied some popular cover to announce that night that he was firing Mechichi, freezing parliament and taking executive authority.

Ennahda, which has consistently attracted support in parliamentary elections, but whose strength has proved divisive because of its Islamist background and failures to improve the economy, called it “a coup against the Tunisian democracy and its constitution” and “a betrayal of every Tunisian,” urging Saied to reverse his decisions immediately.

“Tunisia is the only Arab Spring’s success story and that story does not end here,” Ennahda said in a statement. “We call on every international supporter of democracy to come together to speak out immediately against this injustice and call for the immediate restoration of our parliament.”

But soldiers had closed off parliament on Monday afternoon. Outside, crowds gathered in front of the building, those in support of Ennahda on one side and supporters of Saied on the other, some occasionally throwing water bottles and rocks at the others.

Among Saied’s supporters was Amel Barhoumi, 30, who said that like many other Tunisians, she was exhausted by the country’s political turmoil.

“We are so tired. We are not against democracy; we want change,” she said. “Nobody trusts the political elite right now. I think the way the pandemic was handled was the last straw.”

The showdown, while shocking, was a long time coming, as Saied, who was elected in a landslide in 2019, had faced off nearly ever since with Mechichi and the speaker of parliament, Rachid Ghannouchi.

Tunisia’s 2014 Constitution divides executive power between the president, the prime minister and the speaker of parliament, yet Saied has been hinting for months at expanding his authority as president by refusing to swear in ministers and blocking the formation of a constitutional court, raising alarm among opponents and political analysts.

In response to chaos in Tunisia’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout last week and a surge in cases that has overwhelmed hospitals, Saied stripped control of Tunisia’s coronavirus response from the Health Ministry and handed it to the military.

On Sunday night, when he announced in a statement broadcast on state media and posted to Facebook that he would dismiss Mechichi, “freeze” parliament for 30 days, and assume executive power with the help of a new government to be appointed by him, Saied cited Article 80 of the Constitution, which he said permits the president exceptional powers. He said he had consulted both Mechichi and Ghannouchi and held an emergency meeting with other officials before acting.

Saied said he was doing so to preserve the country’s “security and independence and to protect the normal operation of state institutions.”

Article 80, however, accords the president such powers only if there is an imminent threat to the country. And Ghannouchi denied he had been consulted Sunday in a statement on Ennahda’s Facebook page.

Ghannouchi also decried what he called a “coup” and called the suspension of parliament “unconstitutional, illegal, and invalid.” The assembly “remains in place and will fulfill its duty,” he added.

“This is not a suspension of the Constitution,” Saied said in the televised statement, adding, in what appeared to be an attempt to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the legal system, “We work within the law, but if the law turns into a tool for settling scores and a tool for thieves who have plundered funds and money from impoverished people, these are not laws that express the will of the people, but rather tools to steal the will of the people.”

The next step for Tunisia is unclear. The country has so far failed to form the constitutional court, called for in the 2014 Constitution, that could adjudicate such disputes.

In his statement, Saied said cryptically that “a decree will be issued in the coming hours regulating these exceptional measures that the circumstances have dictated,” adding that the measures “will be lifted when those circumstances change.” He also fired the defense minister and acting justice minister on Monday afternoon.