Critics Choice Awards out to replace Golden Globes

NBC canceled the Golden Globes’ 2022 broadcast when news emerged that it has no Black members, not to mention no legitimacy. The absurdity of the entire 90ish-person organization, which is famous for transactional relationships with studios among other yucky things, has been well-documented. When the Globes nominate a star or a popular performer, it’s because they want to strengthen the telecast, which is their primary reason for existing, and not because of merit. Now the Critics Choice Awards, which air on the CW, are having some ideas. The organization, established in 2019 (as a merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association), is made up of more than 400 members of the Critics Choice Association. It has announced that the date of the 2022 awards telecast will be Jan. 9, which just happens to be the very date of the canceled Globes telecast.

According to Vanity Fair, the CCAs aren’t trying to hide their move on the GGs. “It’s one thing to replace the Globes, but we want to be bigger and better,” Critics’ Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin told VF. “Better is really important.”