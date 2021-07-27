Biden says considering mandatory vaccines for federal workers

The president’s comments reflect the heightened concern among U.S. public health officials about the delta variant. He made the remarks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tightened mask guidance, advising that fully vaccinated individuals cover their faces indoors in places where the virus is rapidly spreading.

A vaccine mandate for federal workers is “under consideration,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday after visiting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he is weighing a requirement for federal workers to get vaccinated as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout the U.S.

Covid fatalities in the U.S. surged 48% over the past week to a daily average of 239 and hospitalizations are also on the rise. The CDC says the delta variant now makes up 83% of all sequenced Covid-19 cases in the U.S., up from 50% at the beginning of the month. Areas of the country with limited vaccination coverage are allowing spread of the highly transmissible variant.

CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy said recent data suggests that some vaccinated people who get infected with the detla variant can spread it to others.

In a written statement, Biden called the new rules “another step on our journey to defeating this virus.” He said he would follow it when he travels to areas with high rates of infection. Biden also said that on Thursday he would “lay out the next steps” for getting more Americans vaccinated.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not rule out a vaccine mandate for federal workers, when asked about a requirement recently imposed on Department of Veterans Affairs health care workers.