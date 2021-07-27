Washington Post will require employees to be vaccinated

“Even though the overwhelming majority of Post employees have already provided proof of vaccination, I do not take this decision lightly,” Ryan wrote in the email, which was viewed by The New York Times. “However, in considering the serious health issues and genuine safety concerns of so many Post employees, I believe the plan is the right one.”

The Post’s publisher, Frederick J. Ryan Jr., said in an email to staff that the company had decided to require proof of vaccination as a condition of employment, starting when workers return to the office in September, after hearing concerns from many employees about the emergence of coronavirus variants.

The Washington Post will require all employees to show that they are vaccinated against the coronavirus, the newspaper’s publisher said Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Post, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and employs more than 1,000 journalists, is planning for a Sept. 13 office return. Contractors and guests to the office would also be required to provide proof of vaccination, Ryan said. He said the company would provide accommodations for those with “documented medical conditions and religious concerns.”

Ryan said in the email that all employees would come into the office three days a week in September in the first phase of the company’s return-to-office plan.

The Post’s stance comes as companies across the United States wrestle with how to safely transition workers back to offices after nearly 18 months of remote work. The rising number of infections from the delta variant has prompted many companies to rethink the return-to-office plans they announced in the spring.

Many large companies have been resistant mandating vaccines, wary of litigation, backlash and, in some instances, the risk of losing key employees. But as the vaccine has become more readily accessible, more companies have edged closer to some sort of requirement. Investment bank Morgan Stanley said in June that, effective this month, visitors and employees in its New York offices would need to be vaccinated. Saks will require employees to be fully vaccinated when they start going to the office this fall. And Delta Air Lines is requiring new hires to be vaccinated.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.