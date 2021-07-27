Boozy ice cream available in Back Bay all summer long

The Back Bay hotel has partnered with NYC-based Tipsy Scoop to bring a cart of its boozy ice cream to Precinct’s outdoor patio through the end of the summer. Flavors include dark chocolate whiskey salted caramel, vanilla bean bourbon (made with Four Roses bourbon), and mango margarita. Raspberry limoncello sorbet, which is dairy free, is also available.

Can’t decide between an after-work ice cream or a drink? This summer, at Precinct Kitchen + Bar in the Loews Boston Hotel, you don’t have to.

The Tipsy Scoop cart on the patio of the Precinct Kitchen + Bar at the Loews Boston Hotel is serving up flavors like dark chocolate whiskey salted caramel and vanilla bean bourbon through the end of summer.

“We came across Tipsy Scoop and thought it would be the perfect partner for us over the summer,” wrote Matthew Sentas, director of food and beverage at Loews Boston Hotel, in an e-mail. “Nothing says summer like ice cream and booze!”

You don’t need to be a hotel guest to get a treat from Tipsy Scoop, but a Precinct reservation is encouraged, Sentas added.

Tipsy Scoop, which opened its flagship Manhattan location in 2017, is not the first outside vendor to partner with the restaurant. Loews has also teamed up with Somerville’s Q’s Nuts for charcuterie boards and Boston Harbor Distillery as part of the Flavor by Loews Boston Hotel program.

Tipsy Scoop also sells pints at Daddy’s Dairy, with five Massachusetts locations, as well as at Marty’s Fine Wines in Newton and Wines and More locations.

Boston is no stranger to the boozy ice cream trend, with J.P. Licks and Toscanini’s in Cambridge among the local shops that serve up batches of the adult dessert.

“It sells so well in the Boston area — even year-round, and we thought it would be great to set up a cart and test it out in the heart of the city,” wrote Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop, in an e-mail. “Loews is the perfect partner for this — their courtyard is a great setting to enjoy a boozy scoop or an ice cream cocktail or two!”

Tipsy Scoop, Precinct Kitchen + Bar, Loews Boston Hotel, 154 Berkeley St., Boston. 617-532-3827. Closed Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday 5-10 p.m., Thursday and Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. precinctkitchenandbar.com.

