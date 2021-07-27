Recipe: A farmers’ market salad with corn and avocado makes a quick meatless meal or side

Serves 4

With summer in full swing, cooks in the city and on vacation are on the hunt for dinners full of farmers' market produce that come together in minutes. Serve this salad for lunch or a light meatless meal or pair it with grilled chicken or steak. To remove the corn kernels from the cob, place the cob on a cutting board so it sits parallel to the board, and with a serrated knife, carefully remove several rows of kernels at a time, turning the cob after finishing each section. Saute the corn with charred poblano pepper and red onion, and let the mixture cool completely before finishing the salad. To speed up the cooling process you can spread it all on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer and refrigerate it briefly. Toss the corn mixture with a lime vinaigrette, fresh tomatoes, and herbs. Gently stir in half the avocado just before serving so that it doesn't muddy the salad or turn brown. Garnish with more basil -- it adds such a nice note to summer salads -- radishes, and creamy avocado.

3 tablespoons olive oil 1 poblano chile pepper, stemmed, seeded, and chopped ½ red onion, coarsely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 6 ears fresh corn, kernels removed Grated rind and juice of 2 limes Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon agave syrup or honey 2 tomatoes, cored and coarsely chopped 4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil 4 scallions, thinly sliced 2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted, and chopped 4 radishes, thinly sliced

1. In a large skillet over high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the poblano and red onion, and cook without stirring for 5 minutes or until they are charred.

2. Stir in the garlic and corn. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.

3. Transfer the corn mixture to a bowl. Sprinkle with lime rind and juice, a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper, and agave syrup or honey. Toss thoroughly. Cool to room temperature.

4. Add the tomatoes, 2 tablespoons of the basil, scallions, and half the avocado. Toss gently.

5. Transfer to a large platter and garnish with radishes and the remaining avocado and basil.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick