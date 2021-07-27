Recipe: Middle Eastern flavors in this quick stovetop chicken shawarma go well with midsummer heat

Serves 4

Middle Eastern flavors and quick cooking go well with midsummer heat. Shawarma on Middle Eastern menus is carved from a vertical spit of sliced meat and fat that cooks slowly as it turns. This twist on traditional kebab shop shawarma is made with chicken thighs and can be served hot from the skillet or at room temperature. Allow at least several hours for the thighs to sit in a spicy yogurt marinade (overnight is all the better). The balance point here is getting the chicken to char a bit without drying out the interior, so giving the meat time in the marinade and managing the heat of your pan is key. The larger your chicken pieces, the gentler the heat under the pan. They don't brown initially. At the end of cooking you give the thighs a blast of high heat to get some char. You can cook smaller thighs more quickly over higher heat. As always, knowing your stove and your pan is important. Slice the meat and serve it on pita or naan with minty cucumber-yogurt sauce and tomatoes.

CHICKEN

3 tablespoons olive oil ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 2 cloves garlic, smashed and finely chopped ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon paprika ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper ⅛ teaspoon ground coriander ⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom ⅛ teaspoon ground turmeric 1 tablespoon lemon juice or cider vinegar ¼ cup plain yogurt 4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs 2 tablespoons white wine, beer, chicken stock, or water, or more if needed

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the chicken and marinade, combine 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, salt, black pepper, garlic, cumin, paprika, red pepper, coriander, cardamom, turmeric, lemon juice or vinegar, and yogurt. Mix well.

2. Add the chicken and toss thoroughly to coat the pieces all over. Cover and refrigerate, turning once or twice, for several hours or overnight.

3. Set a 12-inch cast-iron or other heavy-based skillet over medium heat. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the pan. Add the chicken thighs, lightly shaking them to remove excess marinade. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes without letting the pan get too hot or letting the bottom of the pan dry out. If the pan gets dry, add 1 or 2 tablespoons of the wine, beer, chicken stock, or water. Turn the chicken pieces and cook 10 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the meat registers 165 degrees. (Total cooking time is 20 to 22 minutes.)

4. Raise the heat under the skillet and let the pan juices bubble up and begin to evaporate, charring the edges of the meat. Turn the pieces once and remove them from the pan as soon as the edges brown. Remove all the meat from the pan.

5. Pour 2 tablespoons of white wine, beer, chicken stock, or water into the pan. Bring to a boil and let the mixture bubble until it almost evaporates. Tip the juices into the chicken.

SAUCE AND GARNISH

1 cup plain yogurt (regular or Greek) 1 cucumber Juice of 1/2 lemon 1 clove garlic, smashed and finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 1 sprig fresh mint, leaves cut into slivers Extra sprigs of fresh mint (for garnish) 2 ripe tomatoes, cored and thinly sliced 4 rounds pita or naan (for serving)

1. In a bowl, stir the yogurt to loosen the texture. Peel the cucumber. Halve it lengthwise and use a teaspoon to scoop out and discard the seeds. Grate the cucumber on the large holes on a box grater. Add it to the yogurt.

2. Stir in the lemon juice, garlic, a generous pinch each of salt and pepper, and the mint. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Arrange a pita or naan round on each of 4 plates. Slice the chicken and set it on the rounds. Add tomatoes, mint leaves, and yogurt sauce.

Caleb Barber