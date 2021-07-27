Recipe: Turn zucchini into pretty ribbons for a salad with white beans, tomatoes, and lemony dressing

Serves 6

Slice a raw vegetable into ribbons and that simple technique gives whatever you've sliced a whole new twist. Good candidates for this are cucumbers, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, butternut, or any long vegetable you can imagine. Your first impulse is probably to cook those vegetables, but leave them raw and they remain fresh and crisp in their paper-thin state. Here, zucchini is cut into ribbons by sliding a vegetable peeler from top to bottom along the dark green. Discard the first outer layer and keep sliding the peeler along the zucchini until you get to the column of seeds, which you also discard (both skin and seeds can go into soup). The ribbons marinate briefly in a lemony dressing and get a boost of flavor and still retain their subtle bite. Cannellini beans, marinated in the same dressing, are pleasing companions and give the salad a little heft. Then add parsley and Parmesan shards to tie it all together. When you make a salad with several components, you'll get the most flavor if you take the time to season each one separately. The trick of salting cut tomatoes, which I learned from a friend, is a game-changer. A little salt makes the tomatoes taste ripe. This is an easy salad to assemble with a splashy presentation. Make it as a side for grilled chicken or fish, or a midsummer lunch after the beach or a hike. Zucchini can be bland, but who says it has to be?

Juice of 1 large lemon, or more if needed 1 teaspoon honey ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard ¼ teaspoon salt Pinch of black pepper 6 tablespoons olive oil 3 medium zucchini (about 1 1/2 pounds) 2 cans (15 ounces each) cannellini beans, drained 2 medium tomatoes (heirloom or regular) 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley ½ cup shaved Parmesan (about 1 1/2 ounces) 1 lemon, cut into 6 wedges (for serving)

1. In a bowl, whisk the lemon juice, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper. Slowly whisk in the olive oil. Taste the dressing for seasoning and add more salt, pepper, or lemon juice, if you like.

2. With a vegetable peeler, slice the zucchini into long ribbons: Slide the peeler from the top to the bottom of the zucchini and discard the first layer of green peel. Keep peeling until you come to the column of seeds. Turn the zucchini over and repeat. Repeat on the other two sides.

3. Transfer the ribbons to a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the dressing and a pinch of salt. Leave to marinate for 10 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, in another bowl, toss the beans with 3 tablespoons of the dressing. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Set aside for 5 minutes.

5. Core the tomatoes, cut them into wedges, and transfer to a plate. Sprinkle with salt. Set aside for 5 minutes.

6. Add the zucchini and parsley to the bowl of beans. Toss gently. With a slotted spoon, arrange the beans and zucchini on a platter. Set the tomatoes on top. Sprinkle with a little more dressing and top with Parmesan. Serve with lemon wedges.

Sally Pasley Vargas