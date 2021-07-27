A tale of two restaurants (and one pandemic)

Grand Tour, a Newbury Street bistro, opened at the end of January 2020. It is a sparkling little basement nook, bar patrons back to back with those seated at a row of tables, exactly the kind of space that telegraphed charm and conviviality forever, until COVID. What better than to down steak frites, striped bass with white bean puree, and salads of endive with beets, apricots, and blue cheese while drinking glasses of wine from the all-American list?

Two restaurants, two locations, two pandemic-era openings, one chef-owner: Michael Serpa, who also operates Select Oyster Bar. Both restaurants excel at what they do, special but unpretentious, straddling the line between neighborhood place and destination for a night on the town. Yet Atlántico easily found its footing, inserting itself into the rhythms of the South End, while Grand Tour is still working to establish itself in Back Bay. “Grand Tour is tough right now for us a little bit,” Serpa says. “People don’t really know us and haven’t heard about us. On the flipside, Atlántico has been like gangbusters, and we’re like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’ There are huge groups, birthday parties, events. The energy is just really different. How do we capture a little bit of that [at Grand Tour]?”

The endive salad at Grand Tour. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

It’s an illustration of how the smallest factors of timing, circumstance, and setting have affected restaurants during the pandemic. It is also a reminder of the degree to which Boston neighborhoods are their own distinct ecosystems, even when they are only a little more than a mile apart.

When Grand Tour opened, we were just beginning to learn about the outbreak of a new virus that caused the World Health Organization to declare an international public health emergency. The restaurant was an appealing counterpart to the busy Select Oyster Bar around the corner, another intimate space with good food, a focused menu, and a distinct point of view, even if the concept was a little harder to define: a chef-driven, not-slavishly-French bistro. There was early buzz around Grand Tour. I sat at the bar one afternoon and enjoyed the most decadent lunch: a perfect omelet crowned with a dollop of caviar plus a glass of bubbly. I felt impossibly lucky to be there, eating that, but it was a late January 2020 version of luck, one less twinned with a background sense of looming dread. I filed a little preview of the place and looked forward to my return.

I dined on the memory of that lunch for a long time — as much because of the experience, nestled in at the bar, schmoozing with the staff, as because of the food. I made plenty of omelets for myself over the next months, but not a one was topped with caviar. When March came, Grand Tour had shut down with the rest of the world, the trajectory of its opening buzz torpedoed. “With a restaurant, you get one shot to open,” Serpa says. “All that energy, that was sort of lost.”

Blue prawns sprinkled in Espelette pepper at Atlántico. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

You wouldn’t necessarily know it to eat there now. On a recent visit, the restaurant felt back to its convivial, buzzy self. We sat on the patio, where flowering plants hang in bright blue pots that match the bright blue metal chairs, gray and white striped umbrellas overhead and Newbury Street scenery all around. We ate chicken liver mousse, duck rillettes, pate de campagne, and other charcuterie off a wood platter stocked with various pickles and mustards. When we made our way through the bread, our server brought us more. There was a lush camembert custard topped with peas in and out of the pod, and crunchy hearts of palm with truffle vinaigrette and mango dressing. Executive chef David Nevins (a Neptune Oyster alum, along with Serpa) makes vegetables a welcome focus amid the fleshly pleasures at Grand Tour — from cauliflower with harissa labneh and golden raisins to bok choy with whipped avocado and kimchi vinaigrette. And then we ordered steak frites, too, slices of flavorful medium-rare bavette topped with rounds of herb-flecked butter, on the side a tangle of greens and a pile of crisp golden fries. There isn’t dessert here. “Wine is dessert,” our server said with a laugh, and fair enough.

The alcachofas & boquerones at Atlántico has fried artichokes and white anchovies. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Atlántico, on the other hand, debuted boldly in October for what turned out to be a practice run, along with a way to keep staff employed for a time. It closed after six weeks; Serpa reopened all three restaurants again on April 1 this year. The South End spot, formerly Southern Proper, is open and airy. It has a concept both easy to define and beloved — tapas, pre-tested in the neighborhood at Barcelona Wine Bar, Estragon, and Toro. The pan con tomate and patatas bravas are here, but Atlántico’s menu looks to Portugal as much as Spain. Although the menu includes meat (braised lamb shoulder) and vegetables (corn with peas and roasted mushrooms topped with a runny egg), seafood is the star.

The best bites are simple: toasts spread with sherry butter and mounded with fresh Maine sea urchin, the flavors and textures gorgeous together; simply cooked blue prawns sprinkled in Espelette pepper, needing just a squeeze of lemon before you crunch into their shells. A round of ink-stained black rice conceals bites of tender cuttlefish. Baby artichokes fried crisp are piled with curled-up white anchovies, or boquerones, over chive aioli. There is dessert this time: a dish of creamy chocolate with hazelnuts, sea salt, and olive oil. One sweet thing at the end of the meal is all you need.

The maiz ragu at Atlántico. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Here the glasses of wine are from Spain and Portugal. There are a neat half-dozen sherries to sample. Sherry is incorporated in some of the cocktails, such as the Cádiz Cobbler. There are several takes on the gin and tonic, plus a selection of zero-proof drinks. The mimosa porrón — a glass pitcher with a spout for pouring directly into the mouth — feels like it could become a neighborhood brunch tradition.

In some ways, the restaurants couldn’t be more different, but they share the same DNA. There’s a recognizable aesthetic. And both are very good at doing what they do. The question isn’t which to try. It’s which to try first.

Atlántico, 600 Harrison Ave., South End, Boston, 857-233-2898, www.atlanticoboston.com. Grand Tour, 314 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, 857-277-0800, www.grandtourboston.com.

An omelet with caviar at Grand Tour. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.