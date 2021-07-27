BeerWorks closing five locations in Mass., citing economic impact of COVID-19

BeerWorks joins the growing list of restaurant and hospitality companies forced out of business by the once-in-a-generation health crisis.

“THANK YOU BOSTON, SALEM, LOWELL, HINGHAM, FRAMINGHAM,” the statement said. “Sad to say but we’ve brewed and served our last beers. We’ve decided to pack it in due to the pandemic and all that. We will miss you and the many years of fun we had bringing you fresh local beer and food. BEERWORKS was proud to serve you.”

BeerWorks, a popular local brewpub and restaurant chain, has been forced to shutter its five locations for good due to the economic devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a recent statement on its website.

Advertisement

The Globe reported in May that statewide, 3,400 establishments — 23 percent of the total — closed permanently during the pandemic, citing the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

In Boston’s Back Bay alone, the closures have included Bar Boulud, Cafeteria, Kashmir, Lir, Max Brenner, McGreevy’s, and Post 390. In Kenmore Square, Eastern Standard — one of the city’s most beloved restaurants — is gone, along with proprietor Garrett Harker’s Island Creek Oyster Bar and the Hawthorne.

A number of people on Monday took to Twitter to lament the closure of the BeerWorks spots, including the one near Fenway Park.

“This has been one of my favorite places for drinks, dinners, first dates, and nights with friends before events,” one man tweeted. “Thanks for feeding me and introducing me to blueberry beer.”

Tweeted another sad customer, “Looks like Boston @Beer_Works is now gone for good. I had a feeling this would happen when their Fenway location didn’t reopen after Fenway Park did. It’s sad because I have a lot of good memories there for birthdays and ballgames. One less brewery in MA. RIP BWX.”

Advertisement

A third stunned patron put out a tweet with three crying emojis.

“Rip Boston beer works,” the guy wrote. “Many a good times spent there.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.