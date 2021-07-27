Cambridge rescuers pull kayakers from Charles River as storm rages

Cambridge Fire Department rescuers pulled a group of kayakers in distress from the waters where the Charles River meets the Broad Canal while thunderstorms surged across the city Tuesday night, officials said.

Two marine units responded to a water rescue call around 7:40 p.m. near the Longfellow Bridge, according to a series of tweets sent by the Cambridge Fire Department.

All the kayakers were safe by 8:11 p.m., after State Police and Boston and Cambridge fire officials scoured the river for more people in distress, officials said. No injuries were reported.