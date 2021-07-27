Cambridge rescuers pull kayakers from Charles River as storm rages

Cambridge Fire Department rescuers pulled a group of kayakers in distress from the waters where the Charles River meets the Broad Canal while thunderstorms surged across the city Tuesday night, officials said.
Two marine units responded to a water rescue call around 7:40 p.m. near the Longfellow Bridge, according to a series of tweets sent by the Cambridge Fire Department.
All the kayakers were safe by 8:11 p.m., after State Police and Boston and Cambridge fire officials scoured the river for more people in distress, officials said. No injuries were reported.
19:40 WATER RESCUE at LONGFELLOW BRIDGE in #CambMA— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 27, 2021
CFD Marine Units are assisting kayakers in distress at the Longfellow Bridge and the Broad canal. https://t.co/fbejnob6m5— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 27, 2021
All people in the water have been accounted for.— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) July 28, 2021
Cambridge Fire Marine Units 1 and 2, @BostonFire & @MassStatePolice Marine Units have surveyed the river and no one else is in distress. https://t.co/xtTuCVgxH3
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.