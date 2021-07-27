CDC recommends universal masking in K-12 schools to stop spread of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending students, teachers, staff, and visitors wear masks in K-12 schools this fall, regardless of vaccination status, as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus causes COVID-19 cases nationwide to surge.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced the new guidance on Tuesday as she outlined new masking guidelines for vaccinated people living in areas with “substantial and high” COVID-19 transmission. Vaccinated people are now encouraged to wear masks indoors when such transmission is occurring.

As she called for universal masking in schools, Walensky also said schools should be fully open this fall.