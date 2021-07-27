CDC’s reversal on masks in schools triggers mixed reactions among Mass. families and educators

Citing new information about the contagiousness of the delta variant in vaccinated people, the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control said universal masks would help keep schools safe and open, allowing children to learn in-person after a year and a half of disruptions due to the pandemic. The CDC also recommended that vaccinated people in areas with high transmission rates wear masks in indoor public spaces. Both announcements reversed earlier guidance.

In an about-face from a few weeks ago, federal public health officials on Tuesday recommended that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks in the coming year, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, prompting mixed reactions of relief and alarm among families and educators in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“This is not a decision we at CDC have made lightly,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said at a news briefing. “This weighs heavily on me.”

The delta variant now makes up most infections in the United States, and many states are seeing rising COVID rates, though more than 97 percent of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, according to the CDC. CDC officials were concerned about new scientific evidence showing that even vaccinated people can become infected and carry the virus in high amounts, leading to more spread, Walensky said. More transmission risks more mutations that could lead to a new variant that could evade vaccines, she said.

The CDC’s new recommendation aligns with one by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which earlier this month called for everyone older than age 2 to wear masks in school this fall.

As the variant spreads, many children remain unprotected. The vaccines are not authorized for children under 12. Across Massachusetts, about 57 percent of teens ages 12 to 15 and 64 percent of people ages 16 to 19 have received at least one vaccine dose, state data show. There are wide variations. In some counties, such as Middlesex, 70 percent of teenagers have received at least one shot, while in other places such as Plymouth County, fewer than half of those age 12 to 15 have received a vaccine.

Advertisement

For some parents, school districts’ policies will help determine whether they send their kids to in-person school this fall. Worcester parent organizer Nelly Medina is considering keeping home her rising kindergartener if the district doesn’t “protect our children at school.”

“Mandating masks is the way to go, without question,” said Medina, who organizes parents for the Massachusetts Jobs with Justice Parent Program. “If we must send them off to buildings with poor air quality and overcrowded classrooms ... then mandate masks.”

While Boston already has mandated masks for students and staff this fall, other districts are still deciding. School leaders in Chelsea and Newton said they’re monitoring infection and vaccination rates and waiting for state guidance to inform their decision about mask requirements.

Worcester also is waiting for state guidance, but Superintendent Maureen Binienda said she generally agrees with the CDC recommendation since vaccination rates remain low for Worcester students.

Miles Grant, a father of an incoming prekindergartner and second grader in Mattapoisett public schools, said he trusted the public health experts’ opinions. He said his kids didn’t mind wearing masks at all, especially once they saw their teachers and classmates wearing them, and they learned the masks kept everyone safe and healthy.

Advertisement

“In fact, this summer, we’d go places without a mask on, and that seemed odd to them, they were now used to wearing masks,” Grant said. “So if that’s the ultimate decision, it won’t be a big deal for them at all. We underestimate how adaptable kids are.”

But other parents and educators feel differently.

In Needham, where state data show at least 78 percent of teenagers and adults have been vaccinated, Adam Cole, a high school math teacher and father of two young boys, said the masks are unnecessary — and may cause more harm than good. Last year with masks on and socially distanced, Cole said, his high school juniors and seniors were less likely to participate, hear each other, or build relationships with him and one another.

“It’s very hard for me to understand when I’m vaccinated, my colleagues are vaccinated, and nearly 100 percent of the kids in my classroom are vaccinated, why should we be wearing masks?” Cole said. “We’re impacting their ability to learn from each other and from the teacher, without a benefit to their health and wellbeing.”

And for his sons, Cole worries masking could affect their ability to learn skills necessary for speaking and reading.

Melissa Bello, a member of Bring Kids Back MA, a parent advocacy group that favors optional mask wearing in schools, said she was disappointed by the CDC’s new guidelines.

“The goal posts continue to change and it’s super frustrating for parents,” said Bello, a Needham mother of a second- and fifth-grader. “You have to look at the risk kids take outside of COVID. Kids die of cancer, drowning, and the flu. We can’t keep kids in a bubble. ... When is this going to be over for them? Society has to move forward.”

Advertisement

While national teachers unions lauded the CDC’s announcement, Beth Kontos, the president of the American Federation of Teachers-Massachusetts, struck a more nuanced tone. She said local communities should have the ability to make their own masking policies for children 12 and older, as some Massachusetts towns and cities may have very high vaccination rates for teens.

“As a teacher, I don’t want to have to check a list: ‘Oh, Joey, put your mask on, you’re not vaccinated yet,’” Kontos said. “I don’t want us to police that. ... I want people outside the classroom to make the policy and then we all just wear masks or not depending on the community.”

Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, welcomed the new guidelines, saying mask wearing combined with ventilation upgrades, increased vaccination, routine COVID-19 testing, and social distancing are proven ways to reduce transmission.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down, especially with the delta variant, the most contagious we have seen,” said Najimy, who urged the state education department to update its own safety guidelines for this fall.





Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com. James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis. Bianca Vázquez Toness can be reached at bianca.toness@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @biancavtoness.