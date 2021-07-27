CNE president: ‘I’m not so worried about Kent as I am about Women & Infants Hospital’

After both systems lost millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lifespan received about $165 million in federal grants to help them stay afloat, which ultimately put their balance sheets back in the black. They ended up posting a $21 million profit for Fiscal Year 2020.

PROVIDENCE — Proponents of the proposed merger between the state’s two largest health care systems, Care New England and Lifespan Corporation, say it’s the “only way” to keep hospitals in Rhode Island from closing.

But the grants won’t last forever. And the two hospital systems have attempted to merge several other times, dating back to the early 1990s.

If they fail to merge this time, hospitals that serve some of the state’s most-vulnerable populations could close.

Some state leaders, such as Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, are looking to protect CNE’s Kent County Hospital, which is the area’s general medical and surgical hospital. It’s considered a “community hospital,” and is the second-largest hospital in the state.

But according to CNE’s financial reports, which were recently obtained by the Globe, it’s not Kent Hospital that is at greatest risk. Women & Infants Hospital posted an operating loss of nearly $11 million.

“The struggle is more at Women & Infants than it is at Kent. Kent, as a med-surgical hospital in the region, does OK,” Dr. James E. Fanale, CNE’s president and CEO, told the Globe.

The two systems have submitted their merger application to all regulatory parties, including the state and the Federal Trade Commission, and are now working on a mid-to-late September deadline to complete all filings to deem it complete.

But there’s a possibility that the FTC — or state regulators — don’t approve the merger because, as a single entity, it would have over 80 percent market power in the state.

Fanale pushed back on claims that CNE would have to close a hospital.

“We’re not going to go belly up. We’re not going to close” if the merger does not go through, he said. He said the system is “resilient.”

The system’s financial reports back up his claims about Kent, too.

Kent Hospital had an increase of gross charges during the current year’s second quarter (January through March 2021) compared to last quarter by $9.6 million and cash receipts had a strong $4.2 million increase. The hospital has not reported gross charges this high since the end of 2019, according to its financial documents.

When CNE filed their latest financial report for the second quarter of 2021, the health system had reported a $42.5 million income from operations. And most of their hospitals and care centers have seen positive gains throughout the latest fiscal year so far.

The majority of CNE’s revenue comes from third-party payers, but approximately 28 percent of its gross pay mix is composed of Medicaid and self-pay patients, and another 32 percent from Medicare.

Women & Infants Hospital has 247 licensed beds, which includes 80 neonatal intensive care unit beds. They offer a range of obstetrics and gynecology specialty services for women, and is a major affiliated teaching hospital of The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Women & Infants Hospital “delivers over 80 percent of the babies, has the only state NICU, and we have a high predominance of Medicaid in the state. It’s just a fact that we take care of everybody,” said Fanale. “So I’m not so worried about Kent as I am about Women & Infants in terms of the essential services it provides.”

And Women & Infants hospital took a hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to financial records posted at the end of June, the system’s obstetrics discharges were 11 percent behind the forecast, and 8.2 percent lower than the same quarters of the prior year. NICU discharges were 23 percent behind forecast and 23.9 percent lower than the same quarter as the previous year.

Care New England’s financial postings explain that the greatest challenge affecting the system’s financial performance is the impact on COVID-19 on patient activity. Patient volume continues to be a challenge throughout 2021, specifically in medical and surgical units, obstetrics, deliveries, and outpatient areas.

Many of these areas are the ones in which Women & Infants Hospital specializes.

“We used to deliver 10,000 babies every year. Now we are closer to 8,200, or so. It makes a difference. Right now, hospitals are only making money when they are full. But we don’t want that,” said Patrick Quinn, the president of executive vice president of Service Employees International Union District 1199 New England (SEIU 1199), which represents over 2,300 registered nurses, clerical staff, nurses aides and assistants, service workers, maintenance workers, mental health workers, therapists, therapy assistants, and other professionals within CNE.

The system’s revenue cycle cash performance decreased from the first quarter of this year by $6.7 million overall.

“We’re in a very low margin business. We talk about profit, but we don’t make a lot of money... Keeping balance sheets strong is getting tougher and tougher every year,” said Fanale. “We’ve done everything we can to be as efficient as we can. At the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to take care of every patient that crosses your threshold. You don’t want kids or patients to have to go to Boston for their care.”

Lifespan Corp. CEO Dr. Timothy J. Babineau agrees that Women & Infants, as well as other hospitals, need to be protected.

“[Rhode Island] is very unique that we have one of everything — not five of everything. We have one NICU. We have one pediatric intensive care unit. We have one open heart program. We have one neurosurgery program. We have one pediatric psychiatric hospital. Other systems have three, four, or even five,” said Babineau in a recent interview. “So anything that destabilizes this environment, you risk losing one of those things.”

He added, “That would be a disaster.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.