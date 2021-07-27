fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘Commodore’ and ‘Danny,’ tagged great white sharks, spotted off Cape beaches

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated July 27, 2021, 23 minutes ago
Great white shark Danny was spotted off the Cape coast in August 2020.
Great white shark Danny was spotted off the Cape coast in August 2020.Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Two tagged great white sharks — “Commodore” and “Danny” — and possibly a third shark were reported swimming off Cape Cod beaches in Provincetown, Wellfleet, and Chatham Tuesday.

Commodore swam past a buoy off Chatham that captures the tracking signal around 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sharktivity app maintained by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Danny triggered tracking reports at 2:07 a.m. off Provincetown and at 4:51 a.m. off Wellfleet, according to the Sharktivity app.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a third sighting was reported on the app about a half-mile off North Beach Island. It was not known if this was also another sighting of Commodore or Danny.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.



John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

