‘Commodore’ and ‘Danny,’ tagged great white sharks, spotted off Cape beaches

Two tagged great white sharks — “Commodore” and “Danny” — and possibly a third shark were reported swimming off Cape Cod beaches in Provincetown, Wellfleet, and Chatham Tuesday.
Commodore swam past a buoy off Chatham that captures the tracking signal around 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sharktivity app maintained by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
Danny triggered tracking reports at 2:07 a.m. off Provincetown and at 4:51 a.m. off Wellfleet, according to the Sharktivity app.
Shortly before 10 a.m., a third sighting was reported on the app about a half-mile off North Beach Island. It was not known if this was also another sighting of Commodore or Danny.
Confirmed Shark Alert on Tue Jul 27 9:38:52 EDT 2021! View online - https://t.co/YIrI4YLd3t— Sharktivity (@sharktivity) July 27, 2021
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
