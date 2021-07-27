‘Commodore’ and ‘Danny,’ tagged great white sharks, spotted off Cape beaches

Two tagged great white sharks — “Commodore” and “Danny” — and possibly a third shark were reported swimming off Cape Cod beaches in Provincetown, Wellfleet, and Chatham Tuesday.

Commodore swam past a buoy off Chatham that captures the tracking signal around 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sharktivity app maintained by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Danny triggered tracking reports at 2:07 a.m. off Provincetown and at 4:51 a.m. off Wellfleet, according to the Sharktivity app.